Exxon Makes Another Discovery In This New Oil Hotspot

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 21 hours 64.07 +0.20 +0.31%
Brent Crude 20 hours 71.97 +0.35 +0.49%
Natural Gas 21 hours 2.535 -0.024 -0.94%
Mars US 21 hours 68.10 +0.24 +0.35%
Opec Basket 3 days 70.81 +0.70 +1.00%
Urals 2 days 69.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 3 days 63.03 +0.21 +0.33%
Natural Gas 21 hours 2.535 -0.024 -0.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 71.12 -0.10 -0.14%
Murban 2 days 72.29 -0.33 -0.45%
Iran Heavy 2 days 64.77 +0.11 +0.17%
Basra Light 2 days 73.92 +0.57 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.66 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Girassol 2 days 71.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 3 days 70.81 +0.70 +1.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 51.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 54.47 -0.18 -0.33%
Canadian Condensate 56 days 60.62 -0.18 -0.30%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 64.72 -0.18 -0.28%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 59.62 -0.18 -0.30%
Peace Sour 22 hours 57.62 -0.18 -0.31%
Peace Sour 22 hours 57.62 -0.18 -0.31%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 58.87 -0.18 -0.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 65.12 -0.18 -0.28%
Central Alberta 22 hours 58.72 -0.18 -0.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 54.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.84 -0.28 -0.39%
West Texas Sour 2 days 57.95 +0.24 +0.42%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.90 +0.24 +0.39%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.90 +0.24 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.25 +0.25 +0.46%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.65 +0.24 +0.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 7 minutes Countries with the most oil and where they're selling it
  • 10 minutes Stack gas analyzers
  • 13 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 2 hours US Military Spends at least $81 Billion Protecting OPEC Persian Gulf Oil Shipping Lanes (16% DoD Budget)
  • 3 hours Climate Change Protests
  • 3 hours Oil at $40
  • 3 hours "Undeniable" Shale Slowdown?
  • 7 hours U.S. Refiners Planning Major Plant Overhauls In Second Quarter
  • 6 hours China To Promote Using Wind Energy To Power Heating
  • 19 hours Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Trump's Attempts to Interfere in the Special Counsel Investigation
  • 1 hour How many drilling sites are left in the Permian?
  • 3 hours Gas Flaring
  • 15 hours Ecoside
  • 13 hours Japan’s Deflation Mindset Could Be Contagious
  • 3 hours Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 1 day Trudeau Faces a New Foe as Conservatives Retake Power in Alberta

Breaking News:

‘’It’s Gonna Be A Long Runway” American EV Makers Face Major Problems

Alt Text

Has Brazil's Oil Boom Been Overstated?

Brazil was seen by many…

Alt Text

Smart Money Is Piling Into Oil

Speculators turned bullish on oil…

Alt Text

Permian Takes The Crown As World’s Top Oil Field

Saudi Arabia has had the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Exxon Makes Another Discovery In This New Oil Hotspot

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 19, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Offshore rig

ExxonMobil has made its 13th oil discovery in the newest hotspot offshore South America, Guyana, striking oil at the Yellowtail well, which adds to estimated recoverable resource on the Stabroek Block of some 5.5 billion oil-equivalent barrels.

The oil discovery at the Yellowtail-1 well is the fifth discovery in the Turbot area offshore Guyana, which ExxonMobil expects to become a major development hub.  

“Similar to the Liza area, successive discoveries in the Turbot area have continuously grown its shared value,” Mike Cousins, senior vice president of ExxonMobil Exploration and New Ventures, said in a statement.

Exxon’s affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited is the operator and holds 45 percent interest in the Stabroek Block, a unit of Hess Corporation owns 30 percent, and a wholly owned subsidiary of CNOOC holds the remaining 25-percent interest.

According to Rystad Energy’s annual exploration review, Exxon was the world’s top oil and gas explorer in 2018, thanks to its significant investment in Guyana.

Exxon has said that there is potential for at least five floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels on the Stabroek Block producing more than 750,000 bpd by 2025.

“Startup of the Liza Phase 1 development is on track to begin by the first quarter of 2020 and will produce up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day utilizing the Liza Destiny FPSO, which is expected to arrive in country in the third quarter,” Exxon said today.

Liza Phase 2 is expected to startup by the middle of 2022, with a final investment decision expected soon and subject to government and regulatory approvals. The Liza Phase 2 project would use a FPSO to produce up to 220,000 bpd, while sanctioning of a third development, Payara, is also expected this year, with start-up planned for 2023.

Exxon is now primarily focused on getting the most of the Permian and of the Guyana discoveries, which are its key growth areas for the coming years.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Can Big Oil Win Back The Younger Generations?

Next Post

Why Russia Fails To Speed Up Production Cuts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Oil Trade

Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Oil Trade
Oil Could Fall To $40 If OPEC Abandons Its Deal

Oil Could Fall To $40 If OPEC Abandons Its Deal

 The Case For $100 Oil

The Case For $100 Oil

 Permian Takes The Crown As World’s Top Oil Field

Permian Takes The Crown As World’s Top Oil Field

 Did Russia Just Call The End of The OPEC Deal?

Did Russia Just Call The End of The OPEC Deal?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com