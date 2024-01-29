Italy Pursues Closer Energy Ties With Africa Through $6 Billion Fund

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.78 -1.23 -1.58%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 82.35 -1.20 -1.44%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.16 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.439 -0.273 -10.07%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.240 -0.055 -2.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 80.30 +2.72 +3.51%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 80.30 +2.72 +3.51%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 82.29 +0.60 +0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.00 +1.02 +1.24%
Chart Mars US 87 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.240 -0.055 -2.38%

Graph up Marine 4 days 80.69 +1.37 +1.73%
Graph up Murban 4 days 81.95 +1.23 +1.52%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 78.07 +0.22 +0.28%
Graph down Basra Light 791 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 83.07 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 82.29 +0.60 +0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 82.29 +0.60 +0.73%
Chart Girassol 4 days 83.02 +0.58 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.00 +1.02 +1.24%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 244 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 58.91 +0.65 +1.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 80.16 +0.65 +0.82%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 78.41 +0.65 +0.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 68.81 +0.65 +0.95%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 63.91 +0.65 +1.03%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 63.91 +0.65 +1.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 68.01 +0.65 +0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 70.01 +0.65 +0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 64.51 +0.65 +1.02%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 80.30 +2.72 +3.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.49 +0.65 +0.88%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 68.24 +0.65 +0.96%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.72 +1.93 +2.39%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 72.79 +0.65 +0.90%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 74.49 +0.65 +0.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.49 +0.65 +0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.50 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 68.25 +0.75 +1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.43 +0.65 +0.79%

Italy Pursues Closer Energy Ties With Africa Through $6 Billion Fund

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 29, 2024, 10:30 AM CST

Italy is creating a $5.95 billion (5.5 billion euro) fund to boost its energy ties with Africa and support healthcare and education there in a bid to stem migrant flows from North Africa to Italian shores, Italy’s right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Monday.

Meloni unveiled the funding plan, dubbed ‘Mattei plan’ – named after the founder of Italian energy major Eni, Enrico Mattei, – during a summit with dozens of African heads of state and government and EU officials, including Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission.

Energy is one of the five priorities for Italy in Africa, alongside education, healthcare, agriculture, and water resources, Meloni said.

Of the initial $6 billion funding for the ‘Mattei plan’, around $3.24 billion (3 billion euros) will come from the Italian climate fund and about $2.7 billion (2.5 billion euros) from resources for development cooperation, the Italian prime minister added. 

Europe and Italy’s energy major Eni have been increasingly betting on Africa to import large volumes of pipeline gas and LNG to replace pipeline gas supply from Russia, which was Europe’s top gas supplier before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Eni has been particularly active in securing more natural gas supply for Europe from Africa and has fast-tracked projects in Africa to meet Europe’s gas demand in the absence of Russian pipeline deliveries.

Early last year, Eni’s chief executive Claudio Descalzi told the Financial Times in an interview that Europe should look to Africa for a “south-north” energy axis that would deliver gas from Africa to the EU.

At the announcement of the 2022 results in February 2023, Descalzi said, “During the year, we were able to finalize agreements and activities to fully replace Russian gas by 2025, leveraging our strong relationships with producing states and fast-track development approach to ramp-up volumes from Algeria, Egypt, Mozambique, Congo and Qatar.”    

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

