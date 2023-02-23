Oil Major Eni Books Highest Annual Earnings In Over A Decade

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.73 +0.78 +1.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.35 +0.75 +0.93%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.75 +1.69 +2.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 2.105 -0.069 -3.17%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.339 +0.002 +0.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.18 -1.77 -2.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.18 -1.77 -2.16%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -1.57 -1.89%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.94 -0.08 -0.10%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 71.90 -2.56 -3.44%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.339 +0.002 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.04 -1.17 -1.44%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.28 -0.56 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 77.32 -1.77 -2.24%
Graph down Basra Light 450 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 81.54 -1.82 -2.18%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -1.57 -1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -1.57 -1.89%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.84 -1.31 -1.58%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.94 -0.08 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.60 -1.68 -2.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 52.70 -2.41 -4.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 76.10 -2.41 -3.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 74.35 -2.41 -3.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 71.50 -2.41 -3.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 68.20 -2.41 -3.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 68.20 -2.41 -3.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 69.50 -2.41 -3.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 78.45 -2.41 -2.98%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 67.80 -2.41 -3.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.18 -1.77 -2.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.50 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.25 -0.25 -0.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 79.85 -1.78 -2.18%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.69 -0.18 -0.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.64 -0.18 -0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.64 -0.18 -0.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.50 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 28 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.82 -2.33 -2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days What Will We Do Without Oil

Breaking News:

Oil Major Eni Books Highest Annual Earnings In Over A Decade

WTI Tumbles As Dollar And Crude Inventories Climb

WTI Tumbles As Dollar And Crude Inventories Climb

Oil prices are tumbling as…

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory

Automakers are slashing prices to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Major Eni Books Highest Annual Earnings In Over A Decade

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 23, 2023, 6:36 AM CST

Italy’s Eni (NYSE: E) reported on Thursday its highest annual net profit in over a decade, joining other international oil majors in reporting high or record earnings for 2022 on the back of soaring oil and gas prices.

Eni’s adjusted net profit surged to $14.1 billion (13.3 billion euros) for 2022, up by $9.5 billion (9 billion euros) compared to 2021, due to a strong operating performance and higher results of equity-accounted entities, the Italian company said today.   

However, the slide in prices in the fourth quarter resulted in fourth-quarter earnings slowing from the previous quarter and in line with analyst forecasts, although they were nearly 50% higher than in Q4 2021. The slowdown in exploration and production in the fourth quarter sent Eni’s shares dipping by 3.6% in Milan mid-day and down by 4% in pre-market trade in New York.  

Commenting on Eni’s gas deals last year, chief executive officer Claudio Descalzi said, “During the year, we were able to finalize agreements and activities to fully replace Russian gas by 2025, leveraging our strong relationships with producing states and fast-track development approach to ramp-up volumes from Algeria, Egypt, Mozambique, Congo and Qatar.”

Despite a weaker performance for the fourth quarter, Eni joins the other international majors in reporting bumper annual profits for 2022.

Each of the world’s biggest oil and gas majors reported record profits for 2022 earlier this month, doubling their combined net earnings from 2021 and booking the best-ever year for Big Oil.

Combined, the net profits of Exxon, Chevron, BP, Shell, Equinor, and TotalEnergies surged to $219 billion for 2022, up from around $100 billion booked for 2021, as oil and gas prices surged following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the majors raised oil and gas production to meet growing demand for oil and limited gas supply from Russia to Europe.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

California’s Bill To Penalize Oil Firms For Excess Profits Has Stalled

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com