Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Israel Responsible For Drone Attack On Iranian Weapons Factory

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 30, 2023, 9:30 AM CST

Israel carried out the drone attack on an ammunition factory in Iran this weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources with knowledge of the operation and U.S. officials.

The strike came as the U.S. and Israel continue to discuss ways to limit Iran’s influence in the region and elsewhere. Iran is believed to be supplying Russia with drones for strikes in Ukraine.

Iran has said that a drone attack on a military facility in the city of Isfahan had been thwarted, and the site of the strike suffered only minor damage to the roof, according to the BBC.

“One of three drones attacking the defense equipment manufacturing complex in Isfahan was downed by a defense system stationed inside the facility and two others exploded after being caught in traps set by the defense system,” the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

“The attack caused no disruption to the equipment and the operations of the complex,” according to the statement of Iran’s Ministry of Defense cited by IRNA.

Israel has not commented on the strike. Sources and U.S. officials say Israel was behind the attack in what would be the first known strike on an Iranian target in the new term in office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It is not clear what kind of military compound was targeted this weekend. Speculation ranges from missiles to drone manufacturing, while Iranian news agencies have described it as “an ammunition manufacturing plant”.

The United States was not involved in the attack, American officials say.

The strike was the work of Mossad, the intelligence agency of Israel, senior U.S. intelligence officials told the New York Times. According to U.S. officials, the drone strike on the Iranian facility was prompted by Israel’s concerns about its own defense and security, not about the idea of preventing Iran from sending weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

