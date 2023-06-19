Israel Approves Gas Field Development Offshore Gaza Strip

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 13 mins 71.51 -0.27 -0.38%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.44 -0.17 -0.22%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.16 -0.25 -0.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.619 -0.013 -0.49%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.660 -0.021 -0.78%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.29 +0.92 +1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.20 -0.64 -0.86%
Chart Mars US 3 days 71.48 +0.96 +1.36%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.660 -0.021 -0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 75.13 +2.13 +2.92%
Graph up Murban 3 days 76.59 +2.09 +2.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 74.36 +1.00 +1.36%
Graph down Basra Light 566 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 75.71 +1.02 +1.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 75.29 +0.92 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.29 +0.92 +1.24%
Chart Girassol 3 days 77.82 +1.01 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.20 -0.64 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 49.56 +2.54 +5.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 72.96 +2.54 +3.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 71.21 +2.54 +3.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 68.36 +2.54 +3.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 65.06 +2.54 +4.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 65.06 +2.54 +4.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 66.36 +2.54 +3.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 75.31 +2.54 +3.49%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 64.66 +2.54 +4.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.00 +2.50 +3.88%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 60.75 +2.50 +4.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 74.61 -0.80 -1.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 64.85 +2.35 +3.76%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 67.10 +2.35 +3.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.10 +2.35 +3.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.00 +2.50 +3.88%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 17 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 10 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 10 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Enbridge Ordered To Close Oil Pipeline On Wisconsin Tribal Land

Scientists Leap Forward In Sustainable Hydrogen Production

Scientists Leap Forward In Sustainable Hydrogen Production

Researchers from the University of…

Wall Street Turns Bearish As China's Economic Recovery Stalls

Wall Street Turns Bearish As China's Economic Recovery Stalls

China's muted economic recovery, weaker-than-expected…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Israel Approves Gas Field Development Offshore Gaza Strip

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 19, 2023, 4:00 AM CDT

Israel has decided that the Gaza Marine natural gas field offshore Gaza should be developed, subject to security coordination with the Palestinian Authority and Egypt, Israel’s government said on Sunday.

“In the framework of the existing efforts between the State of Israel, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority (PA), with emphasis on Palestinian economic development and maintaining security stability in the region, it has been decided to develop the Gaza Marine gas field off the coast of Gaza,” the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The potential development of the field – estimated to hold more than 1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas – is subject to coordination between the security services and direct dialogue with Egypt, in coordination with the Palestinian Authority, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu added.

The development of Gaza Marine also hinges on “the completion of inter-ministerial staff work led by the National Security Council, in order to maintain the security and diplomatic interests of the State of Israel on the matter,” the Israeli Prime Minister's Office noted.

Last month, Israeli media reported that top Israeli and Palestinian security officials were discussing the potential development of the gas field offshore Gaza. Israel and the Palestinian Authority have held a series of security summits in recent months, in Aqaba, Jordan, and in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. 

Egypt and Israel have large producing gas fields in the eastern Mediterranean, including the giant Zohr field offshore Egypt and the Leviathan and Tamar fields in Israeli waters.

But natural gas developments offshore Gaza have been an on-and-off topic in recent decades, due to the frequent flare-ups in the Gaza Strip and clashes between Israel and Palestinians.

Commenting on the Israeli statement from Sunday, a Palestinian official told Reuters, “We are waiting to know what exactly the Israelis have agreed to in details. We can’t make a position based on a statement to the media.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The development of Gaza Marine could raise significant revenues for the Palestinian Authority.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iraq Launches Natural Gas Exploration Tender

Next Post

Enbridge Ordered To Close Oil Pipeline On Wisconsin Tribal Land

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero
Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Cheap Russian Crude Is Replacing Middle Eastern Oil On India’s Spot Market

 Alt text

How The Pace Of Climate Change Keeps Surprising Us

 Alt text

Returns vs Emissions: The Big Oil Shareholder Fight

 Alt text

S&P Global Warns That A U.S. Default Would Wreak Havoc On Global Energy Markets
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com