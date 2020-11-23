Is This The Beginning Of The End For The Iran Nuclear Deal?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 43.07 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 46.06 +1.10 +2.45%
Graph down Natural Gas 20 mins 2.711 -0.059 -2.13%
Graph up Mars US 12 mins 43.61 +0.79 +1.84%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 43.38 +0.26 +0.60%
Graph up Urals 6 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 43.19 +0.42 +0.98%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 43.19 +0.42 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 45.79 +1.23 +2.76%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 40.01 +0.58 +1.47%
Chart Natural Gas 20 mins 2.711 -0.059 -2.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 45.73 +1.57 +3.56%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 46.08 +1.36 +3.04%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 43.47 +1.34 +3.18%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 48.24 +1.00 +2.12%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 45.41 +1.52 +3.46%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 45.79 +1.23 +2.76%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 45.79 +1.23 +2.76%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 47.42 +1.32 +2.86%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 43.38 +0.26 +0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 30.67 +0.59 +1.96%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 31.52 +0.52 +1.68%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 41.42 +0.52 +1.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 42.82 +0.52 +1.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 37.42 +0.42 +1.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 35.42 +0.52 +1.49%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 35.42 +0.52 +1.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 37.42 +0.52 +1.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 38.02 +0.52 +1.39%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 35.42 +0.52 +1.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 43.19 +0.42 +0.98%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 39.50 +0.50 +1.28%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 33.25 +0.50 +1.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.80 -0.10 -0.23%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 37.01 +1.15 +3.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 40.96 +1.15 +2.89%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 40.96 +1.15 +2.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 39.50 +0.50 +1.28%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 32.50 +0.50 +1.56%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 45.79 +0.44 +0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 6 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 15 hours British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales
  • 1 day can Trump pardon himself?
  • 40 mins “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours WTI / ​​​​​​​Price Forecasting 
  • 18 hours CREO Syndicate – Ultrawealthy & Oil-igarchs Multi-Trillion Investments on Climate & Green
  • 18 hours Renewables deprogramming
  • 40 mins Michael Moore Cranking Up Planet of the Humans Again
  • 7 hours Censorship in USA
  • 2 days Trump Bans Americans From Investing In Chinese PLA-Linked Firms With Executive Order
  • 5 hours Conoco Pledges ‘Net-Zero’ Emissions in Break With U.S. Rivals

Breaking News:

OPEC To Decide The Fate Of Oil Markets In 2021

Can Clean Coal Compete With Natural Gas In China?

Can Clean Coal Compete With Natural Gas In China?

As China transitions to renewable…

Oil Demand In Asia Is Bouncing Back

Oil Demand In Asia Is Bouncing Back

Oil demand in Asia is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

Is This The Beginning Of The End For The Iran Nuclear Deal?

By RFE/RL staff - Nov 23, 2020, 1:30 PM CST

The German government says the foreign ministers of Britain, France, and Germany are meeting in Berlin on November 23 for talks focusing on the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, days after the UN's atomic watchdog said Tehran had again breached the agreement.

"Together with our partners, we strongly call on Iran to stop violating the deal and return to fulfilling all its nuclear obligations completely," a German government spokeswoman said on November 23.

The meeting between German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his British and French counterparts, Dominic Raab and Jean-Yves Le Drian, comes after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on November 18 that centrifuges in a buried part of Iran's main uranium-enrichment site at Natanz were now operational.

Related: Climate Targets Could Slash Natural Gas Investment By $1 Trillion

The nuclear deal with world powers states that Iran can only accumulate enriched uranium with first-generation IR-1 machines and that those are the only centrifuges it can operate at its underground plant at Natanz, apparently built to withstand aerial bombardment.

But the United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions against Iran. In response, Iran, questioning whether the accord still holds, has breached many restrictions imposed by the deal to curb its atomic activities, including on the purity to which it enriches uranium and its stock of enriched uranium.

Other signatories to the agreement -- Russia, France, Great Britain, China, and the European Union -- insist the agreement is still valid and have urged Tehran to adhere to it.

Iranian officials have complained that the country is not benefiting economically from the agreement, under which the country significantly limited its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on November 17 said Tehran would be willing to return to full compliance with the deal if U.S. President-elect Joe Biden lifts U.S. sanctions against the country.

Biden has said he would work with the other powers involved to amend aspects of the agreement once Iran is back in compliance.

By RFE/RL 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Qatar Energy Exports Crash By 39%

Next Post

Libya's Oil Company Clashes With Central Bank Over Earnings

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal


Most Commented

Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

Trump Makes Final Push To Defend Fracking

 Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com