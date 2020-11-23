Libya's Oil Company Clashes With Central Bank Over Earnings

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 42.93 +0.51 +1.20%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 45.88 +0.92 +2.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.699 +0.049 +1.85%
Graph up Mars US 18 hours 42.82 +0.47 +1.11%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 43.38 +0.26 +0.60%
Graph up Urals 5 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 43.19 +0.42 +0.98%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 43.19 +0.42 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 44.56 +0.71 +1.62%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 40.01 +0.58 +1.47%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.699 +0.049 +1.85%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 44.16 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Murban 3 days 44.72 +0.16 +0.36%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 42.13 +0.53 +1.27%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 47.24 +0.58 +1.24%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 43.89 +0.55 +1.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 44.56 +0.71 +1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 44.56 +0.71 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 3 days 46.10 +0.78 +1.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 43.38 +0.26 +0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 30.08 +0.61 +2.07%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 31.52 +0.52 +1.68%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 41.42 +0.52 +1.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 42.82 +0.52 +1.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 37.42 +0.42 +1.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 35.42 +0.52 +1.49%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 35.42 +0.52 +1.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 37.42 +0.52 +1.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 38.02 +0.52 +1.39%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 35.42 +0.52 +1.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 43.19 +0.42 +0.98%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 39.00 +0.25 +0.65%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 32.75 +0.25 +0.77%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 43.80 -0.10 -0.23%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 35.86 +0.09 +0.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 39.81 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 39.81 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 39.00 +0.25 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 32.50 +0.50 +1.56%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 45.79 +0.44 +0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 13 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 20 hours can Trump pardon himself?
  • 8 hours British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales
  • 10 hours CREO Syndicate – Ultrawealthy & Oil-igarchs Multi-Trillion Investments on Climate & Green
  • 11 hours Renewables deprogramming
  • 2 days Trump Bans Americans From Investing In Chinese PLA-Linked Firms With Executive Order
  • 3 days One drawback of an EV . . . .

Breaking News:

Libya's Oil Company Clashes With Central Bank Over Earnings

How Fast Will The Electric Industry Exit Coal?

How Fast Will The Electric Industry Exit Coal?

The global electric utility industry…

Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs

Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs

As the world grapples with…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Libya's Oil Company Clashes With Central Bank Over Earnings

By Michael Kern - Nov 23, 2020, 11:30 AM CST

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) will not be transferring the revenues from crude oil sales to the Central Bank of Libya until the bank adopts transparent policies on the spending of those revenues, the Libyan state oil firm said on Monday.  

NOC was responding to a statement from last week from the Central Bank, which, the oil firm says, provided false and misleading figures about the revenues and expenditures between January and October this year. 

According to NOC, the state oil firm deposited US$3.7 billion to the central bank in the first ten months of the year.  

“In the light of the foregoing, we would like to reassure the whole Libyan people of the accuracy of the payment and collection systems and we confirm that the entire revenues of the State of Libya, as well as the rights of the foreign partners, are accurately documented and held in the National Oil Corporation Account at the Libyan Foreign Bank and the revenues will not be transferred to the account of Central Bank until the Bank has a clear transparency in front of the Libyan people regarding the mechanism of spending the oil revenues during the last years and the entities that benefited from such revenues,” NOC said in a statement on Monday. 

The oil revenues over the past nine years have exceeded US$186 billion, the oil firm said. 

“However, the intransigence of the Central Bank and its non-compliance with transparency and disclosure of the State’s expenditure have created a suitable atmosphere for the oil blockades and the Central Bank’s ambiguous policies were used as pretexts for the blockaders,” NOC added. 

The strained relations among Libyan institutions are nothing new, but this time the rift between the National Oil Corporation (NOC) and the Central Bank comes just as Libya’s oil production has returned to 1.25 million bpd, the level the OPEC member exempted from the OPEC+ cuts was pumping before the port blockade in January. 

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Major Metals Producer Pivots To Renewables

Next Post

Major Metals Producer Pivots To Renewables

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal


Most Commented

Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

Trump Makes Final Push To Defend Fracking

 Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com