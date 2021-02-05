Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 5 hours 56.85 +0.62 +1.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 4 hours 59.34 +0.50 +0.85%
Graph down Natural Gas 5 hours 2.863 -0.072 -2.45%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 57.25 +0.57 +1.01%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 57.72 +0.92 +1.62%
Graph up Urals 45 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 58.93 +1.17 +2.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 54.04 +0.99 +1.87%
Chart Natural Gas 5 hours 2.863 -0.072 -2.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 58.97 +0.54 +0.92%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 59.24 +0.74 +1.26%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 55.89 +1.12 +2.04%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 60.15 +0.38 +0.64%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 59.32 +1.20 +2.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 58.93 +1.17 +2.03%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 58.93 +1.17 +2.03%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 59.76 +1.03 +1.75%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 57.72 +0.92 +1.62%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 45.29 +0.83 +1.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 44.73 +0.69 +1.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 55.23 +0.54 +0.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 56.63 +0.54 +0.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 52.23 +0.89 +1.73%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 50.48 +0.54 +1.08%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 50.48 +0.54 +1.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 52.28 +1.09 +2.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 54.13 +0.84 +1.58%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 50.73 +0.89 +1.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.75 +0.50 +0.96%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 57.74 +1.27 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 50.18 +0.54 +1.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 54.13 +0.54 +1.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 54.13 +0.54 +1.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.75 +0.50 +0.96%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 46.00 +1.00 +2.22%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 62.08 +0.93 +1.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 22 hours Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 27 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 3 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 10 hours Politicians lied, people died
  • 4 hours GameStop exposes the rigged system
  • 22 hours Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 1 day SUVs are conquering the world
  • 1 day Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 21 hours Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 12 hours Joe Biden offers advice to correct the public health
  • 2 days JACK MA versus Xi Jinping

Breaking News:

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

The Global Wind Energy Industry Is Set To Explode In 2021

The Global Wind Energy Industry Is Set To Explode In 2021

The global wind energy industry…

Shell Sees Return To ‘Normal’ Oil Demand In 2022

Shell Sees Return To ‘Normal’ Oil Demand In 2022

Royal Dutch Shell expects global…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 05, 2021, 5:00 PM CST

Even as Baker Hughes reported a rise in the number of active drilling rigs in the United States on Friday, oil prices continued to see gains on Friday afternoon.

At 4:19pm EDT, WTI crude was still up 1.32% on the day at $56.97. Brent was still up over 1% on the day, at $59.44—dangerously close to the $60 psychological threshold for the benchmark.

Last week at this time, the spot price for Brent was just $55.04. The near $5 gain is due to a combination of factors, including a large crude oil inventory decrease in the United States, continuing OPEC+ production restraint, Aramco’s price hike to crude for Europe, U.S. traders drunk on stimulus chatter, and whispers of an overall tightening oil market.

These are bullish signals indeed. But can this uptrend last amid lockdown extensions and oil demand that just isn’t there yet?

When a stimulus deal is finalized, oil prices are expected to jump—this is certainly still bullish. But on the bearish side, oil demand is still lagging, and some analysts are not calling for a full rebound in demand for years—if ever. 

The EIA, for one, doesn’t see U.S. energy consumption rebounding fully for another eight years. That’s certainly on the bearish side.

Will OPEC will be able hold back the flood of supply until that time? Can they afford not to? Russia is still itching to ramp up its oil production, leery of opening the door for U.S. shale producers. For now, Saudi Arabia is happy to take one for the team, resigned to curb production so others in the group will continue with at least some of the cuts.  For now, OPEC’s actions are bullish.

The EIA sees U.S. oil production setting new records, but not until 2023.

Goldman Sachs, however, is still bullish, calling for $65 Brent by mid-year, with WTI in the low $60s.

Rystad Energy, however, sees a price correction on the horizon. 

“Many technical indicators are flashing red, so a price correction soon would not be unsurprising,” Rystad said on Friday, according to Oilfield Technology.

By Julianne Geiger For Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Major Total Buys Texas Solar Projects

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted
Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe
Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw
GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People

GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People
Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL

Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Unforeseen Renewables Problem

 Alt text

Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia

 Alt text

German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

UAE Oil Major Turns To Hydrogen
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com