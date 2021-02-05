Oil Major Total Buys Texas Solar Projects

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 56.96 +0.73 +1.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 59.45 +0.61 +1.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.871 -0.064 -2.18%
Graph up Mars US 18 hours 56.68 +0.54 +0.96%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 57.72 +0.92 +1.62%
Graph up Urals 45 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 57.76 -0.10 -0.17%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 54.04 +0.99 +1.87%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.871 -0.064 -2.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 58.43 +0.86 +1.49%
Graph up Murban 2 days 58.50 +0.69 +1.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 54.77 -0.11 -0.20%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 59.77 +0.37 +0.62%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 58.12 -0.25 -0.43%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 57.76 -0.10 -0.17%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 57.76 -0.10 -0.17%
Chart Girassol 2 days 58.73 +0.08 +0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 57.72 +0.92 +1.62%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 44.46 +0.61 +1.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 44.73 +0.69 +1.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 55.23 +0.54 +0.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 56.63 +0.54 +0.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 52.23 +0.89 +1.73%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 50.48 +0.54 +1.08%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 50.48 +0.54 +1.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 52.28 +1.09 +2.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 54.13 +0.84 +1.58%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 50.73 +0.89 +1.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.75 +0.50 +0.96%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 57.74 +1.27 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 50.18 +0.54 +1.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 54.13 +0.54 +1.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 54.13 +0.54 +1.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.75 +0.50 +0.96%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 46.00 +1.00 +2.22%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 62.08 +0.93 +1.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 17 hours Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 5 hours Politicians lied, people died
  • 28 mins Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 2 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 11 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 17 hours Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 3 hours GameStop exposes the rigged system
  • 20 hours SUVs are conquering the world
  • 1 day Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 16 hours Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 6 hours Joe Biden offers advice to correct the public health
  • 2 days JACK MA versus Xi Jinping

Breaking News:

Oil Major Total Buys Texas Solar Projects

Is This The Start Of A Commodity Price Supercycle?

Is This The Start Of A Commodity Price Supercycle?

Silver, lithium, oil and gas…

China’s Oil Storage Levels Are Falling In Early 2021

China’s Oil Storage Levels Are Falling In Early 2021

Crude oil inventories in China…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Major Total Buys Texas Solar Projects

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 05, 2021, 2:30 PM CST

France’s oil and gas supermajor Total is buying four large-scale solar power projects plus battery storage assets in Texas, with which it plans to meet the electricity demand of all its industrial sites in the United States, including the Port Arthur refining and petrochemicals platform and La Porte and Carville petrochemical sites.

The French oil major, which has been boosting its renewable electricity portfolio and has been signing lots of power purchase agreements (PPAs) for green energy in recent months, is buying the four solar projects of a total of 2.2 gigawatts (GW) plus 600 MW of battery storage assets from SunChase Power and private energy investment firm MAP RE/ES. All projects, each with co-located battery energy storage systems (BESS), are in industrial areas near Houston with high electricity demand and are expected to come online between 2023 and 2024, Total said on Friday.  

The oil major will commit to a 1-GW corporate PPA sourced from this solar power and energy storage portfolio to cover all the electricity consumption of its operated industrial sites in the U.S., including those in Port Arthur, La Porte, and Carville.

“With this latest acquisition, Total is now developing close to 4 GW of renewable power capacity in the U.S., thus contributing to our objective to reach close to 35 GW of renewable generation capacity by 2025,” Total’s chairman and chief executive Patrick Pouyanné said in a statement.

At the end of 2020, Total’s gross power generation capacity worldwide was around 12 GW, including nearly 7 GW of renewable energy.

Total was the second-largest corporate buyer of clean energy globally in 2020, after Amazon, research by BloombergNEF (BNEF) showed last month. The French oil and gas major Total signed 3 GW of PPAs last year.

Total has acquired the largest renewable energy portfolio among European oil supermajors since Big Oil started announcing last year net-zero targets and pledging significantly increased investments in renewables, according to Bloomberg data. Since announcing its new strategy and net-zero goals in September 2020, Total has bought as much as 8.8 GW of renewable electricity capacity, either operational or in construction or development phases.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Shell May Re-evaluate Oil Operations Onshore Nigeria

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted
Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw
Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe
GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People

GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People
Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL

Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Unforeseen Renewables Problem

 Alt text

Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia

 Alt text

German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

UAE Oil Major Turns To Hydrogen
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com