WTI Crude 11 mins 61.19 -0.17 -0.28%
Brent Crude 11 mins 64.78 -0.17 -0.26%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.789 +0.011 +0.40%
Mars US 5 hours 60.06 -0.68 -1.12%
Opec Basket 5 days 61.85 -0.83 -1.32%
Urals 22 hours 58.00 -3.89 -6.29%
Louisiana Light 5 days 62.38 -0.96 -1.52%
Bonny Light 22 hours 65.59 +0.73 +1.13%
Mexican Basket 5 days 53.94 -0.95 -1.73%
Marine 22 hours 61.43 +0.80 +1.32%
Murban 22 hours 65.03 +0.75 +1.17%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 59.15 +0.73 +1.25%
Basra Light 22 hours 60.89 +1.74 +2.94%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 64.69 +0.69 +1.08%
Girassol 22 hours 65.14 +0.73 +1.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 39.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 29.54 +1.92 +6.95%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.54 +1.92 +3.02%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 63.04 +1.92 +3.14%
Sweet Crude 4 days 59.04 +1.92 +3.36%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.54 +1.92 +3.72%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 59.04 +4.17 +7.60%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 66.94 +2.07 +3.19%
Central Alberta 4 days 53.04 +1.92 +3.76%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 58.00 -0.50 -0.85%
Giddings 22 hours 51.75 -0.50 -0.96%
ANS West Coast 5 days 64.02 -0.95 -1.46%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 55.31 -0.68 -1.21%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 59.26 -0.68 -1.13%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 57.81 -0.68 -1.16%
Kansas Common 5 days 50.25 -1.25 -2.43%
Buena Vista 5 days 65.88 -1.03 -1.54%
Is The Norwegian Oil Patch About To See New Strikes?

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Mar 12, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT

An ambiguous threat of widespread strikes in the oilfield services sector has caused Aker Solutions and Kvaerner to seek out labor leaders to potentially quell the demands of disgruntled workers, according to a new report by Energy Voice.

Statoil, Aker BP, and Shell are also at risk of strike action.

Beginning Monday, Norway’s field operators, employers and labor unions will participate in wage talks to avoid strikes by an April 7 deadline. Pension reforms are also a concern for those considering strikes.

Labor union negotiator Asle Reime spoke to Reuters ahead of the critical summit. “We’ve understood that there is no real will among employers to compromise from the outset,” Reime said. “Pension rights are important to all workers regardless of which industry they are in, that’s why I think there is more weight behind the demands this year and also more willingness to strike.”

The nation’s oil and gas output will likely remain unaffected by the talks, but strikes could derail operations if an agreement is not reached by the deadline set for next month. Onshore processing and export facilities for natural gas production are particularly at risk for disruptions, but offshore workers have mostly opted out of the union movement. If the strikes do take place over an extended period of time, offshore workers could join in.

The world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund—Norway’s $1 trillion Government Pension Fund Global—expects large value fluctuations ahead, as it will rely more on the stock market value and less on income from Norwegian oil production, Yngve Slyngstad, CEO of the fund’s manager Norges Bank Investment Management, said last month.

“We have to expect significant swings in coming years,” Yngve Slyngstad said at a news conference in Oslo for presenting the fund’s 2017 report and results. “We have to expect value swings of more than 900 billion crowns (US$115 billion),” Slyngstad said, as carried by Reuters.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

