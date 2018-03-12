Musk’s Hyperloop Now Prioritizes Pedestrians Over Cars

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 61.35 -0.69 -1.11%
Brent Crude 11 mins 64.96 -0.53 -0.81%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.789 +0.057 +2.09%
Mars US 3 days 60.74 +1.82 +3.09%
Opec Basket 5 days 61.85 -0.83 -1.32%
Urals 6 days 61.89 +0.37 +0.60%
Louisiana Light 5 days 62.38 -0.96 -1.52%
Louisiana Light 5 days 62.38 -0.96 -1.52%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.86 -1.24 -1.88%
Mexican Basket 5 days 53.94 -0.95 -1.73%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.789 +0.057 +2.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 60.63 -0.75 -1.22%
Murban 4 days 64.28 -0.70 -1.08%
Iran Heavy 4 days 58.42 -2.50 -4.10%
Basra Light 4 days 59.15 -0.63 -1.05%
Saharan Blend 4 days 64.00 -1.17 -1.80%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.86 -1.24 -1.88%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.86 -1.24 -1.88%
Girassol 4 days 64.41 -1.24 -1.89%
Opec Basket 5 days 61.85 -0.83 -1.32%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.70 -0.26 -0.65%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 29.54 +1.92 +6.95%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.54 +1.92 +3.02%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 63.04 +1.92 +3.14%
Sweet Crude 4 days 59.04 +1.92 +3.36%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.54 +1.92 +3.72%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.54 +1.92 +3.72%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 59.04 +4.17 +7.60%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 66.94 +2.07 +3.19%
Central Alberta 4 days 53.04 +1.92 +3.76%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 62.38 -0.96 -1.52%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 58.50 +2.00 +3.54%
Giddings 4 days 52.25 +2.00 +3.98%
ANS West Coast 5 days 64.02 -0.95 -1.46%
West Texas Sour 4 days 55.99 +1.92 +3.55%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.94 +1.92 +3.31%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.94 +1.92 +3.31%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 58.49 +1.92 +3.39%
Kansas Common 5 days 50.25 -1.25 -2.43%
Buena Vista 5 days 65.88 -1.03 -1.54%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours Terminator plans to sue big oil for 'first degree murder'
  • 1 hour 2020 - Electricity From Renewables Will Be Cheaper Than From Most Fossil Fuels?
  • 44 mins EU Extends Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine Crisis
  • 6 hours Chinese Future - New Forests The Size Of Ireland
  • 3 hours Offshore drilling plan could add $590 bn to economy-API report
  • 6 hours Researchers Have Developed Soft, Self-Healing Skin For Robots
  • 3 hours Martin Shkreli Sentenced To 7 Years In Jail
  • 2 days Bad seven days for Martin Shkreli
  • 8 hours Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 8 hours B.C. vs Alberta Round 3: No More Oil for You
  • 5 hours Why Is The EU Spending Billions On A Gas Pipeline If It Wants To Fight Climate Change?
  • 8 hours President vs. Dictator: Trump Agrees To Meet With North Korea's Kim Jong UN
  • 3 days Great Wall Seeks To Double Vehicle Sales By 2025, Plans Electric Car Push
  • 5 hours S&P 500 companies expected to buy back $800 billion of their own shares
  • 23 hours Germany, Country With a Most Environmentally Train In The World. The Only Waste They Produce Is Water.
  • 12 hours Best Four Countries With Recycling In The World

Breaking News:

Musk’s Hyperloop Now Prioritizes Pedestrians Over Cars

5 Key Takeaways From CERAWeek

5 Key Takeaways From CERAWeek

CERA Week’s conference attracted huge…

IEA Does Not Believe Steel Tariffs Will Affect Global Oil Trade

IEA Does Not Believe Steel Tariffs Will Affect Global Oil Trade

The International Energy Agency’s (IEA)…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Musk’s Hyperloop Now Prioritizes Pedestrians Over Cars

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 12, 2018, 1:00 PM CDT Elon Musk

In a shift of The Boring Company’s original concept of helping private car owners’ transportation, Elon Musk is now refocusing Hyperloop’s mission to prioritize pedestrians and cyclists over cars, suggesting that the high-speed tunnels could serve as a form of mass transit.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Musk said that he is “Adjusting The Boring Company plan: all tunnels & Hyperloop will prioritize pedestrians & cyclists over cars.”

The Boring Company’s loops “will still transport cars, but only after all personalized mass transit needs are met. It’s a matter of courtesy & fairness. If someone can’t afford a car, they should go first,” Musk tweeted.

“Boring Co urban loop system would have 1000’s of small stations the size of a single parking space that take you very close to your destination & blend seamlessly into the fabric of a city, rather than a small number of big stations like a subway,” the billionaire entrepreneur added.

Details are scarce on how the new concept would work, and whether it is even plausible at all, considering the costs for digging and permitting, not to mention the sloth-like nature of city planning.

The initial concept of The Boring Company’s tunnels was to send cars underground at a speed of 124 mph.

Related: Another Oil-Backed Cryptocurrency Launches

Now the priority is transporting people and comes a few months after reports that Musk had mocked public transport, which sparked a widely followed debate on Twitter and on the Internet.

The Boring Company now says that loop will be a high-speed underground public transportation system in which passengers are transported on autonomous electric skates traveling at 125-150 miles per hour. Electric skates will carry between 8 and 16 passengers (mass transit), or a single passenger vehicle. Hyperloop is an ultra high-speed underground public transportation system in which passengers are transported on autonomous electric pods traveling at 600+ miles per hour in a pressurized cabin. The Loop and hyperloop will transport both cars and pedestrians, but pedestrians and cyclists are now being prioritized over cars.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

British Government Sources: Aramco Listing Delayed Until 2019

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

 Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Most Commented

Alt text

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

Is $65 The Ceiling For WTI?

 Alt text

Trump’s Trade Wars Could Spark A Massive Drop In Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com