Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Is Aramco’s IPO Under Threat?

By Irina Slav - Jul 06, 2018, 9:00 AM CDT Oil rig middle east

"Everyone is almost certain it (IPO) is not going to happen," a senior Aramco executive told the Wall Street Journal yesterday, confirming already existing doubts about the deal that all see as maker or breaker of the Vision 2030 economic reform program spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed.

Preparations for the listing have stalled, apparently, and some in the Saudi government are beginning to doubt it will ever take place. This is the opposite of what officials have been saying publicly: that preparations are going well and that the IPO is on track to take place some time in the first quarter of 2019.

The original schedule was for the listing to be done by the end of this year, but it turned out preparations will take longer. Besides, oil prices were lower than Aramco’s management would have liked, and that too contributed to the decision to delay the IPO.

There are skeptics that believe it will never happen. Initially touted as the biggest IPO in history, the Aramco listing was to be twofold—a listing at home on Tadawul, and abroad, in New York, London, or Hong Kong. However, problems with these locations have emerged since then.

New York has become an unlikely listing destination because of post-9/11 legislation allowing U.S. citizens to sue Saudi citizens for the tragedy. London, which has been particularly active in promoting itself as the best listing destination, has failed as of yet to win a commitment from Riyadh, as has Hong Kong.

Related: Trump Is Fracturing OPEC

Last year, reports emerged that Aramco may sell 5 percent directly to institutional investors, including Chinese ones, but nothing substantial followed.

The latest, listing Aramco only on Tadawul, seems like a last-resort idea. The Saudi exchange is way too small to bear the weight of a company as large as Aramco even if its actual value is much lower than the estimated US$2 trillion. This latest information supports suspicions that the biggest IPO in history may be facing insurmountable difficulties.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

