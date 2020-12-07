Iraq’s Oil Minister Sees Oil Breaking $50 In Early 2021

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 45.68 -0.58 -1.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 48.72 -0.53 -1.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.430 -0.145 -5.63%
Graph up Mars US 3 days 47.06 +0.42 +0.90%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 48.35 +0.90 +1.90%
Graph up Urals 20 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 48.03 +0.58 +1.22%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 48.03 +0.58 +1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 48.94 +0.26 +0.53%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 44.70 +0.66 +1.50%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.430 -0.145 -5.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 48.89 +0.81 +1.68%
Graph up Murban 4 days 49.48 +0.98 +2.02%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 46.81 +0.48 +1.04%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 50.42 +0.04 +0.08%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 48.88 +0.20 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 48.94 +0.26 +0.53%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 48.94 +0.26 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 4 days 50.66 +0.65 +1.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 48.35 +0.90 +1.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 days 33.07 +0.47 +1.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 33.96 +0.62 +1.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 45.26 +0.62 +1.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 46.66 +0.62 +1.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 40.51 +0.62 +1.55%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 38.76 +0.62 +1.63%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 38.76 +0.62 +1.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 40.36 +0.62 +1.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 41.46 +0.62 +1.52%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 38.76 +0.62 +1.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 48.03 +0.58 +1.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 42.75 +1.75 +4.27%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 36.50 +1.75 +5.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 47.87 +0.66 +1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 40.21 +1.71 +4.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 44.16 +1.71 +4.03%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 44.16 +1.71 +4.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 42.75 +1.75 +4.27%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 36.50 +0.50 +1.39%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 50.25 +0.87 +1.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour Tesla Semi
  • 1 day Biden said he won't make CV19 vaccine mandatory . . BUT . . . .
  • 1 day Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 6 hours Who Will Foot The $40-Trillion Energy Transition Bill?
  • 10 hours CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , "Do no harm"
  • 20 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 2 days British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales

Breaking News:

Next OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting Reportedly Set For January 4

Commercial Green Hydrogen Just Got A Step Closer

Commercial Green Hydrogen Just Got A Step Closer

The world’s first home-heating green…

An Energy Trade War Is Brewing Between China And The U.S.

An Energy Trade War Is Brewing Between China And The U.S.

The trade war between China…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq’s Oil Minister Sees Oil Breaking $50 In Early 2021

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 07, 2020, 12:30 PM CST

Oil prices are set to exceed $50 a barrel early next year, thanks to the OPEC+ production agreements, although prices are still volatile because of the pandemic, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismaael said over the weekend.

“Prices are improving, but they are still sensitive to fluctuations caused by the repercussions of coronavirus,” the oil minister of OPEC’s second-largest producer said at an oil and gas conference in Baghdad on Sunday, as carried by Middle East Monitor.

COVID-19 has crippled the oil industries, putting them in a “critical situation,” according to the Iraqi minister.

Two months ago, Ismaael was expecting oil prices to start to recover beginning in the second quarter next year, helping Iraq’s oil industry and its plans to increase production capacity. In October, the minister had forecast the average for Brent Crude prices during January-March 2021 at $45 a barrel. As a result of this expectation, Baghdad will be basing its 2021 budget on an oil price level of $42 a barrel, the minister told Iraqi daily Al Sabah.

Speaking at the Baghdad conference this weekend, Ismaael confirmed that Iraq’s budget for 2021 was based on a crude oil price of $42 per barrel.

Iraq is one of the most oil-dependent economies, even by OPEC standards, and has seen its budget revenues plummet after oil prices crashed in March. Oil revenues are critical to Iraq’s budget income, but in recent months Iraq has come under pressure from its fellow OPEC+ partners led by Saudi Arabia to stop cheating on their production quotas and finally start complying with the OPEC+ agreement. 

Iraq is committed to the agreement, the minister reiterated this weekend, days after OPEC+ managed to seal a compromise deal over its oil production policy early next year, presenting a united front of a unanimous decision after days of disagreements. The deal for increasing total OPEC+ production by 500,000 bpd in January also gives laggards in compliance – such as Iraq – time until March 2021 to compensate for their lack of compliance since May this year.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

New Activist Investor Wants Exxon To Invest More In Clean Energy

Next Post

Next OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting Reportedly Set For January 4

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal
OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist
Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build

Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build
Oil Crash Continues To Claim Bankruptcy Victims In U.S. Shale Patch

Oil Crash Continues To Claim Bankruptcy Victims In U.S. Shale Patch


Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come

 Alt text

Why The World Can’t Quit Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

The True Cost Of The Global Energy Transition
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com