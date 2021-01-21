Iraq Slashes 2021 Oil Exports To India To Meet OPEC+ Quota

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 53.13 -0.18 -0.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 56.19 +0.11 +0.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 2.491 -0.048 -1.89%
Graph down Mars US 19 mins 53.88 -0.28 -0.52%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.75 +0.90 +1.64%
Graph up Urals 30 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 55.21 -0.36 -0.65%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 55.21 -0.36 -0.65%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 55.27 -0.35 -0.63%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.97 +0.30 +0.58%
Chart Natural Gas 1 hour 2.491 -0.048 -1.89%
Graph down Marine 17 hours 55.57 -0.60 -1.07%
Graph down Murban 17 hours 55.76 -0.78 -1.38%
Graph down Iran Heavy 17 hours 52.16 -0.44 -0.84%
Graph up Basra Light 17 hours 57.66 +0.03 +0.05%
Graph down Saharan Blend 17 hours 55.44 -0.65 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 17 hours 55.27 -0.35 -0.63%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 55.27 -0.35 -0.63%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 56.29 -0.42 -0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.75 +0.90 +1.64%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 40.05 +0.49 +1.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 39.41 -2.57 -6.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 52.31 +0.33 +0.63%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 53.71 +0.33 +0.62%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 48.31 +0.33 +0.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 47.06 +0.33 +0.71%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 47.06 +0.33 +0.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 48.81 +0.33 +0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 50.41 +0.33 +0.66%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 47.06 +0.33 +0.71%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 55.21 -0.36 -0.65%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.75 +0.25 +0.51%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 43.50 +0.25 +0.58%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 56.83 +0.66 +1.18%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 47.08 -0.11 -0.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 51.03 -0.11 -0.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 51.03 -0.11 -0.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 48.25 -1.50 -3.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 +0.25 +0.58%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.33 +0.26 +0.44%
Iraq Slashes 2021 Oil Exports To India To Meet OPEC+ Quota

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 21, 2021, 4:30 PM CST

OPEC’s second-biggest oil producer, Iraq, has reduced its term supplies for 2021 to several major Indian refiners by 10-20 percent, industry sources told Reuters, some of them noting that the Iraqi move was totally unexpected.

Iraq has been the biggest laggard in the OPEC+ production deal, producing above its quota in the agreement and drawing criticism from OPEC’s de facto leader and largest producer, Saudi Arabia, last year.

In what looks like a move to try to fall in line with its commitment, Iraq is now said to be reducing term supplies of its Basrah grades for all of this year to India. Iraq is India’s single largest oil supplier, ahead of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The cut from Iraq comes just as India’s fuel demand and oil imports are rebounding from the lows during the pandemic.

Crude oil imports in the world’s third-largest oil importer and consumer, India, surged in December 2020 to their highest in almost three years, while provisional data from India’s Petroleum Ministry showed that fuel demand in India posted its fourth consecutive monthly rise in December, to the highest since February 2020.

“We never expected Iraq to cut volumes. We may have to look for alternatives like tapping the spot markets,” a source at an Indian refiner told Reuters, noting that the Iraqi cut “is happening at a time when we are preparing to increase run rates as fuel demand is recovering.”

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) increased crude oil throughput of its refineries to 100 percent in November 2020, as consumption of all petroleum products has almost reached pre-Covid levels, the country’s biggest refiner and fuel retailer said in December.

According to Reuters sources, Iraq has cut its supply to IOC by 10 percent to around 350,000 bpd for all Basrah crude grades.  

Meanwhile, Iraq has pledged, yet again, that it would compensate this year for its lack of compliance with the OPEC+ pact last year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

