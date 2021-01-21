India Hopes To Import More Iranian, Venezuelan Crude Under Biden

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 53.02 -0.11 -0.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 30 mins 56.10 +0.02 +0.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.503 +0.012 +0.48%
Graph down Mars US 30 mins 53.88 -0.28 -0.52%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.75 +0.90 +1.64%
Graph up Urals 30 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 55.21 -0.36 -0.65%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 55.21 -0.36 -0.65%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 55.27 -0.35 -0.63%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.97 +0.30 +0.58%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.503 +0.012 +0.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 55.57 -0.60 -1.07%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 55.76 -0.78 -1.38%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 52.16 -0.44 -0.84%
Graph up Basra Light 18 hours 57.66 +0.03 +0.05%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 55.44 -0.65 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 55.27 -0.35 -0.63%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 55.27 -0.35 -0.63%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 56.29 -0.42 -0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.75 +0.90 +1.64%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 40.05 +0.49 +1.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 39.41 -2.57 -6.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 52.31 +0.33 +0.63%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 53.71 +0.33 +0.62%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 48.31 +0.33 +0.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 47.06 +0.33 +0.71%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 47.06 +0.33 +0.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 48.81 +0.33 +0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 50.41 +0.33 +0.66%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 47.06 +0.33 +0.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 55.21 -0.36 -0.65%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.75 +0.25 +0.51%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 43.50 +0.25 +0.58%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 56.83 +0.66 +1.18%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 47.08 -0.11 -0.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.03 -0.11 -0.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.03 -0.11 -0.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 48.25 -1.50 -3.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 +0.25 +0.58%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.33 +0.26 +0.44%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 10 mins The Debate Starts : Remake Republican Party vs. Third Party
  • 27 mins Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 29 mins Biden's National Security Director vows to release report on Kashoggi murder. Is it time to add to Brent futures long position ?
  • 5 hours An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter
  • 5 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 8 hours https://www.prageru.com/video/whats-wrong-with-wind-and-solar/
  • 2 hours A Message from President Donald J. Trump - 5 minutes from The White House directly
  • 4 hours Did I Miss Something?
  • 5 hours Investments worthy in versatile and clean natural gas
  • 1 day JACK MA versus Xi Jinping

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Production Pact Drops To 99%

Ukraine Is Failing To Capitalize On Its Gas Potential

Ukraine Is Failing To Capitalize On Its Gas Potential

Ukraine’s 2019 upstream licensing round…

Are Your Netflix Binges Killing The Planet?

Are Your Netflix Binges Killing The Planet?

The only streaming phenomenon has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

India Hopes To Import More Iranian, Venezuelan Crude Under Biden

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 21, 2021, 1:30 PM CST

India hopes it could diversify its oil suppliers under the new U.S. Administration that could relax restrictions on oil exports from Iran and Venezuela, India’s Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told Bloomberg TV in an interview.

“Some geopolitical changes are there,” Pradhan told Bloomberg, referring to expected policies from U.S. President Joe Biden.

The Indian minister reiterated his remarks from last month when he said that the world’s third-largest oil importer would like to have more opportunities to work for diversifying its sources of crude, including by resuming oil imports from Venezuela and Iran under President Biden.

The Trump Administration had stepped up sanctions against Iran and Venezuela since 2018, looking to cut off oil sales from the two countries.

President Biden, however, has pledged to offer Tehran a path back to diplomacy and a return to the nuclear deal. That is, if Iran returns to full compliance with that agreement, hammered out while Biden was President Obama’s vice president.

After the sanctions on Iran and Venezuela’s oil exports were tightened in 2019 to include anyone dealing with crude from those two producers, India stopped importing oil from Iran in May 2019 and has significantly cut purchases from Venezuela.

Reliance Industries, the largest refinery owner in India and the world, stopped buying Venezuelan crude oil in June last year. Reliance Industries is not alone in shunning Venezuelan oil, fearing repercussions from Washington. India’s second-largest refiner, Nayara Energy, has also stopped buying Venezuelan crude, switching to Canadian, Kuwaiti, and Ecuadorian oil, according to Bloomberg shipping data.

Earlier this week, India’s Pradhan criticized OPEC and its de facto leader Saudi Arabia for looking to tighten the market, diminishing export volumes and driving prices for oil importers higher.

The surprise changes in the OPEC+ group policies make planning more difficult for oil-importing nations, Pradhan told Bloomberg.

India, for one, depends on imports for over 80 percent of its oil consumption.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Baker Hughes Posts First Quarterly Profit Since Oil Collapsed In 2020

Next Post

Iraq Slashes 2021 Oil Exports To India To Meet OPEC+ Quota

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted
Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw
Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw
GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People

GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People
Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq


Most Commented

Alt text

The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply

 Alt text

Why No One Can Solve Texas’ Flaring Crisis

 Alt text

Can Renewables Become As Profitable As Oil And Gas?

 Alt text

Is The Green Hydrogen Hype Justified?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com