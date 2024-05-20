Iraq, China Sign Deal for New Gas Field Development

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.74 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.72 -0.26 -0.31%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.85 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.752 +0.126 +4.80%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.543 -0.031 -1.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 84.36 +1.19 +1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.36 +1.19 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.30 +0.35 +0.42%
Chart Mars US 199 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.543 -0.031 -1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 84.31 +0.95 +1.14%
Graph up Murban 4 days 84.92 +0.90 +1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 80.61 +0.65 +0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 903 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 82.56 +0.54 +0.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Chart Girassol 4 days 84.84 +0.60 +0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.30 +0.35 +0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 356 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 66.38 +0.84 +1.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 81.73 +0.84 +1.04%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.98 +0.84 +1.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 76.08 +0.84 +1.12%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 72.78 +0.84 +1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 72.78 +0.84 +1.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 75.83 +0.84 +1.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 82.78 +0.84 +1.03%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 73.18 +0.84 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 84.36 +1.19 +1.43%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.54 +0.83 +1.10%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.29 +0.83 +1.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.75 +0.69 +0.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 76.29 +0.83 +1.10%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.54 +0.83 +1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.54 +0.83 +1.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.50 +0.75 +0.99%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 69.50 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.86 +0.60 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 6 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 1 day A question...
  • 12 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Iraq, China Sign Deal for New Gas Field Development

Why 2024 Will Be a Very Hot Year For Crypto

Why 2024 Will Be a Very Hot Year For Crypto

Experts predict the 4th Halving…

Iraq’s Prime Minister Blames Oil Firms for Kurdistan’s Crude Export Impasse

Iraq’s Prime Minister Blames Oil Firms for Kurdistan’s Crude Export Impasse

The Prime Minister of Iraq…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq, China Sign Deal for New Gas Field Development

By Charles Kennedy - May 20, 2024, 2:40 PM CDT

China is making further inroads into Iraqi oil and gas by inking an initial agreement with Iraq’s state-owned Midland Oil Company to develop the Mansuriya gas field with a Chinese-Iraqi consortium. 

The already-producing Mansuriya field foresees production of 100 million standard cubic feet of gas over a period of 18 months and 300 mscf projected over a period of 4-5 years, Reuters reported, citing a Iraqi oil ministry statement on Monday. 

The consortium brings together China's Gereh and Petro Iraq.

Earlier in May, Chinese companies won four bids for oil and gas exploration in Iraq during actions with 29 projects up for bidding. 

Iraq is attempting to boost output for domestic oil and gas use, reducing reliance on Iran for gas, in particular. 

China is the only winning bidder in the Iraqi auctions, picking up nine oil and gas fields last week, with an Iraqi Kurdish company taking two, and no U.S. oil majors participating. 

CNOOC, China’s exploration giant, won a bid to develop onshore Block 7 in central and southern Iraq, while Chinese Sinopec won bids to develop four oilfields, including Abu Khaymah, Dhufriya, Wasit and Summer, Voice of America reported. 

While Baghdad’s primary goal here is to boost gas production for domestic use, two high-potential gas fields up for auction failed to garner any attention, even from the Chinese. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2019, Baghdad and Beijing signed the “Oil for Reconstruction and Investment” agreement, opening the door for Chinese companies to invest in Iraqi infrastructure in return for oil. Since then, Chinese companies have come close to completing construction on a 300,000-barrel-per-day refinery at Iraq’s key Faw Port as it works towards creating what Simon Watkins describes for Oilprice.com as “one part of a giant Mesopotamian client state” that intends to include Iran, as well.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

American Gasoline Prices Fall for 4th Straight Week

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com