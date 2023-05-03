Iraq And Turkey Yet To Reach Deal On Restarting Kurdistan Oil Exports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.69 -2.97 -4.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 72.43 -2.89 -3.84%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 71.63 -3.51 -4.67%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.126 -0.088 -3.97%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.332 -0.104 -4.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.30 -4.41 -5.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.03 +1.63 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 70.16 -3.90 -5.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.332 -0.104 -4.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 77.91 -1.03 -1.30%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.89 -1.11 -1.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 72.69 -4.58 -5.93%
Graph down Basra Light 519 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 75.20 -4.97 -6.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.30 -4.41 -5.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.30 -4.41 -5.53%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.54 -4.30 -5.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.03 +1.63 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 56.87 -4.12 -6.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 50.41 -4.00 -7.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 73.81 -4.00 -5.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 72.06 -4.00 -5.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 69.21 -4.00 -5.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 65.91 -4.00 -5.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 65.91 -4.00 -5.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 67.21 -4.00 -5.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 76.16 -4.00 -4.99%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 65.51 -4.00 -5.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.00 -1.25 -1.71%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 65.75 -1.25 -1.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 78.25 +0.43 +0.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.19 -1.12 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.14 -1.12 -1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.14 -1.12 -1.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.00 -1.25 -1.71%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 78.17 +0.46 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 4 hours The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Crash As Demand Fears Mount

Will Demand Concerns Force Middle East Producers To Cut Oil Prices

Will Demand Concerns Force Middle East Producers To Cut Oil Prices

OPEC+ output cuts created an…

5 Oil Producing Nations Ask To Join BRICS Alliance

5 Oil Producing Nations Ask To Join BRICS Alliance

19 nations, including 5 oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq And Turkey Yet To Reach Deal On Restarting Kurdistan Oil Exports

By Charles Kennedy - May 03, 2023, 10:33 AM CDT

Iraq and Turkey have not reached an agreement yet on the resumption of crude oil exports out of the semi-autonomous Iraqi region of Kurdistan from the Turkish port of Ceyhan, Iraq’s Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismaael was quoted as saying on Wednesday.  

Kurdistan’s exports of crude oil have been shut for more than a month now, weeks after the federal government of Iraq and the region of Kurdistan reached an agreement in early April to resume exports via an Iraq-Turkey pipeline and the port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean.

The fate of the exports now lies in negotiations between Iraq and Turkey on payments and a second arbitration case between the two countries over the exports from Kurdistan.

Oil flows from Kurdistan were stopped at the end of March, forcing companies to either curtail or suspend production because of limited capacity at storage tanks.

Kurdistan’s crude oil exports – around 400,000 bpd shipped through an Iraqi-Turkey pipeline to Ceyhan and then on tankers to the international markets – were halted in late March by the federal government of Iraq.

A few days earlier, the International Chamber of Commerce ruled in favor of Iraq against Turkey in a dispute over crude flows from Kurdistan. Iraq argued that Turkey shouldn’t allow Kurdish oil exports via the Iraq-Turkey pipeline and Ceyhan without approval from the federal government of Iraq.

Now that an agreement between Iraq and Kurdistan is in place for the resumption of exports, Iraq is awaiting a response from Turkey.

Pipeline operators have not yet received instructions to resume flows and most of Kurdistan’s large oilfields remain shut in.

London-listed Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Norway-based DNO ASA, and Canada-based Forza Petroleum suspended output at their operated fields in Kurdistan in early April and have yet to announce the resumption of production.

Gulf Keystone said in an operational update last week that it “continues to believe that the suspension of exports will be temporary and is ready to resume production immediately, although no official timeline to restart pipeline operations has been publicly announced by the Kurdistan Regional Government.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Phillips 66 Trumps Earnings Estimates As Refining Margins Rise

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.
Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline
Guyana Refuses To Sell Discounted Oil To India

Guyana Refuses To Sell Discounted Oil To India

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil

 Alt text

How The Oil & Gas Industry Can Prepare For Peak Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com