Iran’s Desperate Attempt To Settle Its Debts

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.86 +0.05 +0.09%
Brent Crude 2 hours 61.25 -0.48 -0.78%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.562 +0.007 +0.27%
Mars US 3 hours 56.06 -0.50 -0.88%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.16 +0.53 +0.86%
Urals 19 hours 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.14 +0.33 +0.56%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.14 +0.33 +0.56%
Bonny Light 4 days 61.23 +0.39 +0.64%
Mexican Basket 4 days 48.73 +0.09 +0.19%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.562 +0.007 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 61.19 +0.42 +0.69%
Murban 4 days 63.02 -0.28 -0.44%
Iran Heavy 4 days 52.72 +0.13 +0.25%
Basra Light 4 days 66.26 -0.63 -0.94%
Saharan Blend 4 days 61.84 +0.33 +0.54%
Bonny Light 4 days 61.23 +0.39 +0.64%
Bonny Light 4 days 61.23 +0.39 +0.64%
Girassol 4 days 62.51 +0.59 +0.95%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.16 +0.53 +0.86%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 24 mins 38.43 -0.64 -1.64%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 39.41 -0.57 -1.43%
Canadian Condensate 69 days 50.66 +0.43 +0.86%
Premium Synthetic 59 days 57.06 +0.43 +0.76%
Sweet Crude 3 days 51.16 +0.43 +0.85%
Peace Sour 3 days 49.91 +0.43 +0.87%
Peace Sour 3 days 49.91 +0.43 +0.87%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 52.91 +0.43 +0.82%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 55.26 +0.78 +1.43%
Central Alberta 3 days 50.66 +0.43 +0.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 59.14 +0.33 +0.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 52.25 -1.00 -1.88%
Giddings 19 hours 46.00 -1.00 -2.13%
ANS West Coast 46 days 65.58 +0.44 +0.68%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 49.76 -0.85 -1.68%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 53.71 -0.85 -1.56%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 53.71 -0.85 -1.56%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 52.25 -1.00 -1.88%
Kansas Common 4 days 47.00 +0.50 +1.08%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.24 +0.43 +0.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 3 hours Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 9 hours January Brexit Extension Increases Chance Of No Deal
  • 1 day Is Eating Meat Worse Than Burning Oil?
  • 20 hours ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdad Killed In Syria By US Forces
  • 5 hours “We Want To Keep The Oil”
  • 2 days Promoting Volcanism to Fight Global Warming and European Emission Standards
  • 7 hours Oil & Gas Automation: Robotics: The next phase has been announced of a world-first project to see autonomous robots working on offshore oil and gas installations.
  • 2 days Rich Get Richer and the Poor Get Poorer
  • 10 hours ‘If it saves a life’: Power cut to 1.5 million Californians
  • 8 hours Market Dysfunction Will Ultimately Have Its Limits
  • 3 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 2 days Why did Aramco Delay IPO again ? It's Not Always What It Seems.
  • 1 day China & Coal: China's 2019 coal imports set to rise more than 10%: analysts
  • 4 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger

Breaking News:

Saving Citgo: The Final Hope For Venezuela’s Most Important Oil Asset

Iran's Impossible Task: $194 Oil

Iran's Impossible Task: $194 Oil

As the global economy continues…

Is This The Most Undervalued Energy Stock?

Is This The Most Undervalued Energy Stock?

Markets frequently act irrationally, but…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran’s Desperate Attempt To Settle Its Debts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 28, 2019, 3:30 PM CDT Iran Settle Debts

Iran’s government plans to pay its debts to private firms with proceeds it aims to raise by selling stakes in state-held refining and petrochemical companies, Iranian economic daily Financial Tribune reports, citing a member of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIM).   

Iran’s government is currently reviewing a proposal by TCCIM’s energy commission to sell shares in refineries and petrochemical firms in order to settle the huge debts it has accrued with private companies and contractors, Reza Padidar, head of TCCIM’s Energy Commission said, as carried by Financial Tribune. 

Amid Iran’s economic struggles, largely due to the U.S. sanctions on its oil, shipping, and banking industry, many contractors and private businesses in Iran’s energy industry are not getting paid for the work they have done for government entities. 

Due to the lack of payments, some of the private firms in Iran operate at around a quarter of their usual capacity and are on the cusp of halting operations, according to Padidar.

Iran has tried to sell in the past its stakes in several state-controlled energy enterprises, including six refineries, but no buyers were interested, as expected.

Related: A ‘’Gusher Of Red Ink’’ For U.S. Shale

Iran’s Economy Minister Farhad Dejpasand has recently said that the government plans to amend the regulations on stake divestments and try to sell stakes in refineries again, according to Financial Tribune.

Meanwhile, Iran’s economy is struggling under U.S. sanctions and “has entered a steep recession,” with output expected to drop by 9.5 percent this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report on Monday.

“Iran’s main export, oil, is severely restricted, and imports have collapsed,” the IMF noted. 

Iran’s fiscal breakeven oil price—the one at which the country would be able to balance its budget—is US$194.60 a barrel for 2020, and US$155.60 per barrel for 2019, according to the IMF.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

Next Post

How Iran Used Google To Disrupt 5% Of Global Oil Production

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

 Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com