Iranian Tankers Hide In Iraqi Waters To Ship Oil Abroad

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.75 -0.89 -2.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 41.65 -0.81 -1.91%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.974 -0.033 -1.10%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 40.99 +0.71 +1.76%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 40.88 -0.16 -0.39%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 41.28 -1.39 -3.26%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 41.28 -1.39 -3.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.03 +1.08 +2.64%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 36.81 -1.27 -3.34%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.974 -0.033 -1.10%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 41.52 -0.09 -0.22%
Graph down Murban 2 days 42.09 -0.27 -0.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.00 +1.00 +2.56%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 44.00 +0.97 +2.25%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 41.79 +1.02 +2.50%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 42.03 +1.08 +2.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.03 +1.08 +2.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 43.08 +1.09 +2.60%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 40.88 -0.16 -0.39%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 35 days 29.70 +0.92 +3.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 30.74 +0.61 +2.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 39.64 +0.61 +1.56%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 41.04 +0.61 +1.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 37.24 +0.61 +1.67%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 36.64 +0.61 +1.69%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 36.64 +0.61 +1.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 37.14 +0.61 +1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 37.24 +0.61 +1.67%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 37.04 +0.61 +1.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 41.28 -1.39 -3.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 42.08 +0.08 +0.19%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 34.59 -0.82 -2.32%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 38.54 -0.82 -2.08%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.54 -0.82 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 30.25 -1.50 -4.72%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 43.11 -1.43 -3.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 hours Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 1 day Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 2 mins Clean Energy Is Canceling Gas Plants
  • 15 hours OP article : "Trump blasts Biden Fracking Plan . . . "
  • 6 mins GAME CHANGER: MIT Startup Commonwealth Fusion says Commercial Product by early 2030s ! THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING..
  • 7 mins America's Frontline Doctors - Safely Start Living Again!
  • 2 hours "COVID Kills Another Oil Rally" by Tom Kool 10/16/2020
  • 1 day Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices
  • 1 hour Biden denies fracking ban
  • 7 hours Conoco Pledges ‘Net-Zero’ Emissions in Break With U.S. Rivals
  • 2 days France Sees 10.6% EV Market Share In September — 4× Growth Year On Year
  • 2 days Tesla Model 3 Is September's Top Selling Car of All Vehicles in Switzerland
  • 2 days TX NATGAS flaring
  • 17 hours A sneak peak into the US election
  • 2 days GPOR - Gulfport Oil - Why?
  • 2 days covid. stop the carriers and thus stop the virus.

Breaking News:

Oil Blockades Cost Libya $130 Billion, Finance Minister Says

This $40 Billion Pipeline Project Risks Becoming A Stranded Asset

This $40 Billion Pipeline Project Risks Becoming A Stranded Asset

The Southern Gas Corridor has…

U.S. And Canadian Oil Rig Counts Continue To Rebound

U.S. And Canadian Oil Rig Counts Continue To Rebound

The U.S. oil rig count…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iranian Tankers Hide In Iraqi Waters To Ship Oil Abroad

By Irina Slav - Oct 23, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

Iranian tankers are hiding in Iraqi waters to do their ship-to-ship transfers of crude oil to avoid U.S. sanctions, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing documents and U.S. officials.

The Iraqi port of Al Faw is one regularly used point of transfer, according to the sources and the documents. There, Iranian tankers offload the crude to other vessels where it is mixed with oil from other sources, such as local crude, to avoid detection.

Apparently, such transfers have grown into a lucrative business for the parties involved, who then sell the mixed oil as Iraqi.

Ship-to-ship transfers, not just off the Iraqi coast but elsewhere, too, have become Iran’s go-to method of getting its crude oil to foreign buyers amid the sanctions. While production of crude oil has declined substantially following the re-introduction of U.S. sanctions against Tehran, the country is still exporting over 800,000 bpd, as of the first half of this year, according to data from TankerTrackers.com.

China is Iran’s biggest oil buyer. In fact, as Simon Watkins reported earlier this month for Oilprice.com, China has been stocking up on cheap Iranian crude. Citing an unnamed oil industry source close to Tehran’s oil ministry, Watkins said China took in some 8.1 million barrels of Iranian oil between June 1 and July 21. Official reports from China said the country had not imported any Iranian crude in June.

In September, TankerTrackers.com reported that Iran had upped its exports further, to almost 1.5 million bpd. This was a lot more than official data suggested, as were exports in previous months. Despite statements from U.S. officials that they are tracking Iran’s ship-to-ship transfers, no direct action has been taken yet to put a stop to this.

“The amount of the exports of petroleum products in Iran have been unprecedented,” Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said in August.

“We have been so successful at collapsing Iran’s oil sector because we enforce our sanctions,“ said the former U.S. special representative for Iran, Brian Hook. “We have warned the maritime community for two years of the dangers of moving Iranian oil.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC+ Production Cuts Could Be Extended: Putin

Next Post

Nigerian Protests Haven’t Disrupted Oil Industry Yet

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports
Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold

Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold
Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build
Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock

Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock
Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down

Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

 Alt text

The Big Oil Side Hustle: Where 'Renewable' Money Is Really Going

 Alt text

Why Is Nuclear Energy So Expensive?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com