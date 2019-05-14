Iranian Official: Europe Can Still Buy Iran’s Oil

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.89 +0.87 +1.40%
Brent Crude 10 mins 72.78 +1.01 +1.41%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.630 -0.004 -0.15%
Mars US 14 hours 68.12 +0.24 +0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.66 -0.55 -0.77%
Urals 1 day 68.67 -0.44 -0.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.32 +0.75 +1.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.32 +0.75 +1.08%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.46 +0.65 +0.89%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.59 -0.27 -0.43%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.630 -0.004 -0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 70.44 +0.88 +1.27%
Murban 1 day 71.94 +0.63 +0.88%
Iran Heavy 1 day 65.72 +0.68 +1.05%
Basra Light 1 day 73.25 +0.68 +0.94%
Saharan Blend 1 day 73.09 +0.64 +0.88%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.46 +0.65 +0.89%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.46 +0.65 +0.89%
Girassol 1 day 73.11 +0.58 +0.80%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.66 -0.55 -0.77%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.50 +0.69 +1.57%
Western Canadian Select 15 hours 48.57 +1.09 +2.30%
Canadian Condensate 83 days 58.77 +0.24 +0.41%
Premium Synthetic 15 hours 62.47 +0.24 +0.39%
Sweet Crude 15 hours 54.72 +0.09 +0.16%
Peace Sour 15 hours 52.32 +0.29 +0.56%
Peace Sour 15 hours 52.32 +0.29 +0.56%
Light Sour Blend 15 hours 57.22 +1.49 +2.67%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 61.12 +0.04 +0.07%
Central Alberta 15 hours 54.27 -0.51 -0.93%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.32 +0.75 +1.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 1 day 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.13 -0.54 -0.76%
West Texas Sour 1 day 55.97 +0.20 +0.36%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.92 +0.20 +0.33%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.92 +0.20 +0.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 +0.75 +1.46%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.93 +0.74 +1.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 6 minutes Saudis are Willing to Meet All Orders From Ex-Iran Oil Buyers
  • 11 minutes Retaliation:China Will Impose Tariffs Ranging From 5 percent To 25 Percent On U.S. Goods
  • 15 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 15 hours The True Or False: Being Rich In America Can Really Depend On Where You Live?
  • 6 mins Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 13 hours Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 15 hours Solar Panels at 15 cents per watt
  • 3 hours Schiff: Ukraine Oil Scandal Should Be Off Limits for Biden's U.S. Presidential Campaign
  • 14 mins Blacklist Mess: Huawei's $105 Bn business At Stake After U.S. Broadside
  • 23 hours Again: Ford Recalling 270,000 Cars In North America That Could Roll Away
  • 11 hours DUG Rockies: Plenty Of Promise, Despite The Politics
  • 13 hours UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 18 hours Turkey's Oil & Gas Grab from Cyprus. EU Leadership Useless. Fireworks Ahead?
  • 1 day Nick, first shale going bust, now $5.2 trillion subsidies. Where do you get your research from AOC ?
  • 1 day BBC: Proposal to spend 25% of EU budget on climate change
  • 13 hours Global Warming Making The Rich Richer
  • 16 hours Saudis Splurging on American Natural Gas Fields

Breaking News:

Tesla’s Solar Roof Solution Isn’t For the United States

LNG Shippers Gear Up For Hurricane Season

LNG Shippers Gear Up For Hurricane Season

Hurricane season could disrupt the…

U.S. Warns Iran May Attack Oil Tankers In The Persian Gulf

U.S. Warns Iran May Attack Oil Tankers In The Persian Gulf

The U.S. Maritime Administration issued…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Iranian Official: Europe Can Still Buy Iran’s Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 14, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT Tehran

European firms can still buy oil from Iran as some companies don’t have interests in the United States and aren’t concerned about the U.S. sanctions on Tehran, former Iranian foreign minister Kamal Kharrazi, who is now the head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, told French daily Le Monde in an interview this week.

The European companies that stopped importing Iranian oil after the U.S. re-imposed the sanctions in November seem to have decided to halt Iranian oil intake due to political reasons, according to an English translation of the Le Monde interview in Iranian outlet Mehr news agency.

“Italy and Greece stopped their purchases, while the US had granted them some waivers. This shows that those countries have made a political decision,” Kharrazi said, as carried by Mehr.

European companies, however, are wary of secondary U.S. sanctions if they trade with Iran, especially in oil, as the U.S. is seeking to bring Iranian oil exports down to zero and ended all sanction waivers it had initially extended for six months.

Last week, Iran said that it was suspending some of its commitments under the nuclear deal and threatened to resume enriching uranium to a higher level if the remaining signatories to the deal—the EU, Russia, and China—don’t fulfill within 60 days their commitments to Iran, including protecting Iranian oil trade from U.S. sanctions.

The EU and the foreign ministers of the UK, France, and Germany, responded on the day after the Iranian ultimatum that “We reject any ultimatums and we will assess Iran’s compliance on the basis of Iran’s performance regarding its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPoA and the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons).”

Yet, the ministers and the EU High Representative said in their statement that “We are determined to continue pursuing efforts to enable the continuation of legitimate trade with Iran, including through the operationalization of the special purpose vehicle ‘INSTEX’”—the special purpose payment vehicle that the EU set up earlier this year. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Mexico Approves Stimulus Measure To Boost Oil Production By Up To 400,000 Bpd

Next Post

Pompeo, Putin Could Decide Venezuela’s Fate Today As Russia May Withdraw Support

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

 Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com