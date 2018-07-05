Iran Will Only Trade With Oil Buyers

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 73.12 +0.18 +0.25%
Brent Crude 35 mins 77.39 -0.85 -1.09%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.830 -0.007 -0.25%
Mars US 34 mins 70.64 -0.50 -0.70%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.62 -0.76 -1.01%
Urals 18 hours 75.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Louisiana Light 4 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Bonny Light 18 hours 78.22 +0.11 +0.14%
Mexican Basket 2 days 68.96 -6.66 -8.81%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.830 -0.007 -0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 74.28 -0.25 -0.34%
Murban 18 hours 77.58 -0.20 -0.26%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 73.92 +0.04 +0.05%
Basra Light 18 hours 74.94 -0.58 -0.77%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 77.46 -0.10 -0.13%
Bonny Light 18 hours 78.22 +0.11 +0.14%
Bonny Light 18 hours 78.22 +0.11 +0.14%
Girassol 18 hours 77.32 +0.01 +0.01%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.62 -0.76 -1.01%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 46.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 49.14 +0.20 +0.41%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.14 +0.20 +0.29%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 75.34 +0.20 +0.27%
Sweet Crude 2 days 69.39 +0.20 +0.29%
Peace Sour 2 days 66.14 +0.20 +0.30%
Peace Sour 2 days 66.14 +0.20 +0.30%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 69.64 +0.20 +0.29%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 76.14 +0.20 +0.26%
Central Alberta 2 days 66.14 +0.20 +0.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 69.50 -1.25 -1.77%
Giddings 18 hours 63.25 -1.25 -1.94%
ANS West Coast 4 days 79.54 +0.07 +0.09%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 66.89 -1.20 -1.76%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 70.84 -1.20 -1.67%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 70.84 -1.20 -1.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 69.39 -1.20 -1.70%
Kansas Common 2 days 64.50 +0.25 +0.39%
Buena Vista 7 days 82.16 +0.20 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes India going solar?
  • 9 minutes Trump Pressed Aides On Venezuela Invasion, US Official Says
  • 14 minutes US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 7 hours EU rejects controversial copyright law
  • 4 hours Good sign: Merkel Ready To Back Lower EU Tariffs On U.S. Cars
  • 2 hours Oil will hit 60s again
  • 4 hours Qatar poised to win the race for new LNG projects
  • 9 hours Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 5 hours Greenpeace Crashes Drone Into Nuclear Power Plant
  • 3 hours Natural gas is the future of clean energy.
  • 3 hours Is Trump's longer oil game the breakup of OPEC as well as Iran's government?
  • 8 hours Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 8 hours Technology Disrupter may reduce US oil demand 10%
  • 6 hours Canada Wants To Be Clean LNG Producer
  • 7 hours Rhode Island Sues Big Oil
  • 8 hours Women Drivers Better for Saudi Economy than Aramco IPO

Breaking News:

Iran Will Only Trade With Oil Buyers

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

U.S. households are feeling the…

What Trump’s Tweet Actually Means For Oil

What Trump’s Tweet Actually Means For Oil

Trump’s latest tweet could give…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Will Only Trade With Oil Buyers

By Irina Slav - Jul 05, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT India oil storage

Iran plans to reduce its international trade relations only to countries that buy its crude oil, an Iranian MP told Iranian media. The new trade system will be based on bartering goods for crude, as Iran already does under a deal with Russia.

"We will use a bartering system to exchange oil for goods. This means that we will make the purchase of goods conditional on oil sales. We are telling relevant markets and countries, which will purchase our oil, that we will buy goods in case they purchase our oil," Asadollah Qarekhani, member of the parliamentary energy committee, said.

The announcement comes amid the tightening grip of the United States over Iranian oil exports, which has pushed prices higher despite OPEC’s decision to increase production. The State Department has insisted that all nations that import crude oil from Iran should bring their imports down to zero as it seeks to stop the flow of oil money into Iran.

Importers have therefore found themselves between a rock and a hard place as Washington has refused to grant sanction waivers and they may have to resort to more expensive crude from other sources.

Iran, meanwhile, is also toughening its stance. President Rouhani, who is on a visit in Europe seeking to save the nuclear deal, is facing pressure from political hardliners at home, and earlier this week he hinted that Iran won’t simply accept the sanctions.

Related: The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

“The Americans say they want to reduce Iranian oil exports to zero... It shows they have not thought about its consequences,” he said, a day after he warned that cutting Iran’s oil exports to zero will disrupt oil supplies in the region.

Some saw that as a veiled threat to close the Strait of Hormuz, the biggest oil chokepoint in the world. The veil was lifted yesterday by a senior commander from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards who said Iran would close Hormuz if the U.S. pressures all importers to cut their deliveries from Iran to zero.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Northeast Heat Wave Causes U.S. Electricity Use To Soar

Next Post

Northeast Heat Wave Causes U.S. Electricity Use To Soar

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
$110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

$110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

 Oil Prices Head Higher On Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher On Huge Crude Draw

 Saudis Boost June Oil Production Close To All-Time High

Saudis Boost June Oil Production Close To All-Time High

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

 Alt text

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Alt text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

 Alt text

New Study: Climate Change Could Be The Ultimate Civilization Killer
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com