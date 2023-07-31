Iran Warns It Will Pursue Its Rights To Disputed Gas Field

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.37 +0.79 +0.98%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 mins 85.66 +0.67 +0.79%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.82 +0.50 +0.59%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.659 +0.021 +0.80%
Graph down Gasoline 3 hours 2.937 -0.019 -0.64%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.37 +0.37 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.88 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.03 +0.64 +0.80%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.937 -0.019 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 83.72 +0.54 +0.65%
Graph up Murban 3 days 85.40 +0.66 +0.78%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 83.75 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph down Basra Light 608 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 83.95 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 85.37 +0.37 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.37 +0.37 +0.44%
Chart Girassol 3 days 86.92 +0.34 +0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.88 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 61 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 59.33 +0.49 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 82.73 +0.49 +0.60%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 80.98 +0.49 +0.61%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 78.13 +0.49 +0.63%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 74.83 +0.49 +0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 74.83 +0.49 +0.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 76.13 +0.49 +0.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 85.08 +0.49 +0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 74.43 +0.49 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.32 +0.46 +0.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.29 -0.54 -0.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 74.77 +0.46 +0.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.50 +1.25 +1.66%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.75 -2.25 -3.26%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.83 +0.89 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 46 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 10 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 7 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

Iran Warns It Will Pursue Its Rights To Disputed Gas Field

Cobalt Prices Rally As Battery Demand Booms

Cobalt Prices Rally As Battery Demand Booms

The rally in cobalt prices…

Erdogan’s Surprise Western Pivot

Erdogan’s Surprise Western Pivot

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Warns It Will Pursue Its Rights To Disputed Gas Field

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 31, 2023, 4:00 AM CDT

Iran has said it would “pursue its rights” in a dispute with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait over a gas field.

The dispute flared up last month when Iran announced plans to start drilling at the field, which it calls Arash, while Kuwait and Saudi Arabia call it Dorra.

Following that announcement, Kuwait invited Iran to the negotiating table to discuss their maritime borders. Kuwait’s stance on the disputed field is that it and Saudi Arabia have exclusive rights to it.

"The State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia... alone have exclusive rights to the natural wealth in the Al-Dorra field," the Kuwaiti foreign ministry said in a statement earlier this month.

In response, Iran’s oil minister said this weekend that Iran will seek to uphold its rights to the field in case Kuwait and Saudi Arabia continue to dispute the field’s ownership.

“If there is no willingness to cooperate, Iran will pursue its rights and benefits, including the exploitation and exploration of the Arash gas field, and will not tolerate any violation of its rights,” Javad Owji said, as quoted by state news agency Shana.

The Arash/Dorra field is estimated to hold some 310 million barrels of oil and 20 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Iran claims it holds the rights to 40% of the offshore field.

The flare-up in tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran comes just as the two made the first steps to a thaw in relations, including the resumption of diplomatic links and talks about an end to the war in Yemen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have called on Iran to first demarcate its own maritime border as a way of validating its claim to 40% of the Arash/Dorra field. Meanwhile, Kuwait plans to start drilling at the field and, according to the country’s oil minister, it will not wait for Iran.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Aramco Subsidiary Sees Profits Climb In Q2

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike
U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Will Not Be Replenished Anytime Soon

U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Will Not Be Replenished Anytime Soon

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World

 Alt text

How Inadequate Energy Supply Is Disrupting The World Economy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com