Iran Wants Sanctions Lifted on Oil Exports In Nuclear Talks

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.81 +2.02 +2.74%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 78.77 +2.63 +3.45%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins 4.053 +0.322 +8.63%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 2.357 +0.026 +1.10%
Graph up Gasoline 29 mins 2.235 +0.029 +1.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 71.94 -1.52 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 29 mins 2.235 +0.029 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 74.22 +0.67 +0.91%
Graph up Murban 4 days 75.93 +0.75 +1.00%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 71.40 -0.31 -0.43%
Graph down Basra Light 28 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 77.17 -0.38 -0.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Girassol 4 days 76.14 -0.59 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 14 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 57.79 +1.03 +1.81%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 72.79 +1.03 +1.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 74.19 +1.03 +1.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 69.19 +1.03 +1.51%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 63.54 +1.03 +1.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 63.54 +1.03 +1.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 68.99 +1.03 +1.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 69.64 +1.03 +1.50%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 64.29 +1.03 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 7 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up Giddings 7 days 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 73.42 -1.41 -1.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 65.07 +0.26 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 7 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 63.00 +1.75 +2.86%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 76.75 +1.90 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days A Graphite Shortage Could Derail The EV Boom
  • 23 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 9 hours Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 2 days "Energy Groups Call For Government Intervention As Power Prices Skyrocket" by City A.M.
  • 4 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 4 days Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies
  • 4 days Oil Decline Theory and Peak Oil

Breaking News:

China Oil Demand Seen Peaking In 2030

Energy Groups Call For Government Intervention As Power Prices Skyrocket

Energy Groups Call For Government Intervention As Power Prices Skyrocket

Trade groups in the UK…

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic

Germany's refusal to reconsider its…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Wants Sanctions Lifted on Oil Exports In Nuclear Talks

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 27, 2021, 10:30 AM CST

Iran will prioritize an agreement to be able to legitimately return to exporting its oil during the new round of nuclear talks that began in Vienna today. 

“The most important issue for us is to reach a point where, firstly, Iranian oil can be sold easily and without hindrance,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying by Iranian media today.

“The most important issue for Iran is to be able to sell its oil easily and receive the money at its banking accounts without any obstructions and the country can use all economic advantages stated in the nuclear deal,” Iranian Fars News Agency quoted the foreign minister as saying.

Talks between Iran and the world powers about the potential return of Iran and the United States to the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) resumed in November in the Austrian capital, following a hiatus of several months until Iran holds a presidential election and appoints a new government.

Since the resumption of the talks last month, however, little progress has been made, and both sides have sounded pessimistic about reaching an agreement, which would ultimately lead to the lifting of the U.S. sanctions on Iran’s oil exports.

Iran appears to be preparing to return to exporting oil at some point next year.

The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) will change from January 1 the benchmark against which it prices its crude for Europe and the Mediterranean—a move which traders tell Argus could signal Iran’s intention to return to exporting its oil to Europe.

As of January 1, 2022, the state-controlled oil firm of the Islamic Republic will use the ICE Brent settlement for pricing the crude it would sell to the European and Mediterranean markets instead of the ICE Bwave benchmark, Argus reported earlier this month, quoting NIOC’s January pricing formulas.

Yet, last week, the U.S. Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, told CNN that the time to revive the JCPOA was running out, which could lead to an “escalating crisis.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia’s Extra Gas Flows To Europe Remain Low For A Week

Next Post

Russia’s Extra Gas Flows To Europe Remain Low For A Week

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon
Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''
Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis

Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis
Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears


Most Commented

Alt text

Republican States Could Pull $600B From Anti-Fossil Fuel Banks

 Alt text

World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand

 Alt text

European Gas Prices Soar On Nord Stream 2 Block In Germany

 Alt text

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com