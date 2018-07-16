Iran Urges Trump: Don’t Tap SPR To Lower Oil Prices, Drop Sanctions Instead

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 40 mins 68.06 -2.95 -4.15%
Brent Crude 22 mins 71.99 -3.34 -4.43%
Natural Gas 40 mins 2.759 +0.007 +0.25%
Mars US 3 days 68.71 +0.68 +1.00%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 4 days 73.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 72.93 +0.90 +1.25%
Louisiana Light 4 days 72.93 +0.90 +1.25%
Bonny Light 4 days 75.61 +2.20 +3.00%
Mexican Basket 4 days 67.67 +2.72 +4.19%
Natural Gas 40 mins 2.759 +0.007 +0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 71.03 -1.00 -1.39%
Murban 4 days 74.27 -1.11 -1.47%
Iran Heavy 4 days 70.62 +2.05 +2.99%
Basra Light 4 days 73.71 +1.04 +1.43%
Saharan Blend 4 days 74.79 +2.16 +2.97%
Bonny Light 4 days 75.61 +2.20 +3.00%
Bonny Light 4 days 75.61 +2.20 +3.00%
Girassol 4 days 74.81 +2.20 +3.03%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.15 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.03 -3.16 -7.32%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 53.86 +2.63 +5.13%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 69.01 +0.68 +1.00%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 71.31 +0.68 +0.96%
Sweet Crude 4 days 66.06 +0.28 +0.43%
Peace Sour 4 days 62.26 +0.68 +1.10%
Peace Sour 4 days 62.26 +0.68 +1.10%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 64.71 +0.68 +1.06%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 72.01 +0.68 +0.95%
Central Alberta 4 days 63.26 -0.17 -0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 72.93 +0.90 +1.25%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.50 +0.75 +1.12%
Giddings 4 days 61.25 +0.75 +1.24%
ANS West Coast 5 days 75.46 -0.14 -0.19%
West Texas Sour 4 days 64.96 +0.68 +1.06%
Eagle Ford 4 days 68.91 +0.68 +1.00%
Eagle Ford 4 days 68.91 +0.68 +1.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.46 +0.68 +1.02%
Kansas Common 4 days 61.25 +0.75 +1.24%
Buena Vista 4 days 77.52 +0.68 +0.88%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Will the trade war hurt US project builds? Not if the US does it right.
  • 12 minutes OIl Targets from Experts to $300, vs. imho $52
  • 19 minutes Venezuela, the largest oil reserve in the world, faces deep shortages of motor oil
  • 2 hours Germany: We Can No Longer Fully Rely On U.S. White House
  • 3 hours Trade War of 1930s, Extended the Great Depression
  • 5 hours U.S. Challenges 5 WTO Members imposing Illegal Tariffs Against U.S. Products
  • 9 mins Well from $74 we hit 67.xx now what?
  • 3 hours Chile Becomes The Latest Country To Commit To 100% Renewables
  • 6 hours Does S Arabia Have 2 Mln Barrels in Spare Capacity?
  • 6 hours Oil prices going down
  • 8 hours Ireland Exits Fossil Fuels
  • 22 hours Tesla Shareholders Finally Fed Up? Could it be true?
  • 7 hours Is Libya the current Iran for oil markets?
  • 6 hours Iran's President Warns Over U.S. Push For Countries To Stop Buying Oil From Iran
  • 3 hours Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 2 hours Kaplan Says Rising Oil Prices Won't Hurt US Economy
  • 5 hours Apple's $300 fund in China

Breaking News:

India’s Oil Ministry Favors Ban On Petcoke Imports

Uzbekistan, Russia Announce Joint Nuclear Facility

Uzbekistan, Russia Announce Joint Nuclear Facility

Uzbekistan and Russia have struck…

Saudi Arabia's Solution To Rising U.S. Gas Prices

Saudi Arabia's Solution To Rising U.S. Gas Prices

The first U.S.-bound gasoline cargo…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Urges Trump: Don’t Tap SPR To Lower Oil Prices, Drop Sanctions Instead

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 16, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Oil storage

Iran is urging U.S. President Donald Trump not to tap the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to bring oil prices down, but drop the sanctions against Tehran instead.

A senior Iranian oil official, the country’s OPEC Governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili, addressed President Trump over the weekend following reports that the U.S. Administration is actively considering tapping the SPR to try to bring down oil prices—and gasoline prices—ahead of the mid-term elections in November, the same month in which the renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran are returning.

The U.S. Administration is considering releasing part of the 660-million-barrel SPR, with options ranging from a test sale of 5 million barrels to a release of as much as 30 million barrels, and even higher if coordinated with other countries, Bloomberg reported on Friday, quoting two people familiar with the plans.

Iran’s OPEC representative Kazempour responded to this with an email, as carried by Bloomberg on Sunday:

“My advice to you, Mr. President, is to avoid touching the SPR - to cool down and give up sanctioning Iranian oil.”

“Mr. President, as I have foreseen earlier, it seems you are resorting to the SPR due to the fact that there is no spare capacity to cover for Iranian exports - but there will be many repercussions,” Kazempour said.

“Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E and Russia pretended to be able to deliver 2.5 million barrels a day of Iranian exports,” Iran’s oil official wrote. “That was a miscalculation, Mr. President: you have fallen in their trap, and prices will go up,” Kazempour noted.

Related: Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error

This is not the first time that the Iranian official has directly addressed President Trump regarding oil and oil policies. Earlier this month, Kazempour said that the President’s tweets about oil had already pushed up prices by at least $10 a barrel in recent weeks.

Since the U.S. signaled a harder line against Iran’s oil exports last month, analysts have started to warn that many more Iranian barrels would be removed from the market than initially expected, and the thinning global spare capacity as Saudi Arabia and Russia raise production would boost oil prices.

Last week, a Senior State Department Official said that U.S. State Department officials had visited Saudi Arabia to coordinate stronger pressure on Iran and discuss ways to ensure that the oil market is well-supplied after U.S. sanctions on Iran’s oil kick in.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Employee Abductions Cut Libya’s Oil Production By 160,000 Bpd

Next Post

Ireland To Move All Its Oil Reserves Out Of The UK As Brexit Nears

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

 Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

 $110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

$110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

 Alt text

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Alt text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

 Alt text

The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com