Iran Uncovers Spy Team At Oil Ministry: Farsnews

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.93 +0.50 +0.87%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.22 -0.23 -0.36%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.282 +0.113 +5.21%
Mars US 3 days 61.23 +0.16 +0.26%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.29 +1.34 +2.10%
Urals 4 days 60.05 +1.50 +2.56%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.60 -0.58 -0.90%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.60 -0.58 -0.90%
Bonny Light 4 days 66.22 +1.09 +1.67%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.91 +1.45 +2.48%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.282 +0.113 +5.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 64.06 +1.75 +2.81%
Murban 4 days 64.85 +1.61 +2.55%
Iran Heavy 4 days 58.54 +0.95 +1.65%
Basra Light 4 days 66.85 +0.76 +1.15%
Saharan Blend 4 days 64.57 +0.80 +1.25%
Bonny Light 4 days 66.22 +1.09 +1.67%
Bonny Light 4 days 66.22 +1.09 +1.67%
Girassol 4 days 65.39 +1.00 +1.55%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.29 +1.34 +2.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.17 +0.72 +1.78%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 43.43 +0.36 +0.84%
Canadian Condensate 7 days 53.08 +0.36 +0.68%
Premium Synthetic 5 days 57.88 +0.36 +0.63%
Sweet Crude 5 days 52.43 +0.36 +0.69%
Peace Sour 5 days 51.43 +0.36 +0.70%
Peace Sour 5 days 51.43 +0.36 +0.70%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 53.93 +0.36 +0.67%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 57.43 +0.36 +0.63%
Central Alberta 5 days 51.68 +0.36 +0.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 63.60 -0.58 -0.90%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 53.75 +3.50 +6.97%
Giddings 4 days 47.50 +3.50 +7.95%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.21 +2.85 +4.50%
West Texas Sour 4 days 51.38 +3.67 +7.69%
Eagle Ford 4 days 55.33 +3.67 +7.10%
Eagle Ford 4 days 55.33 +3.67 +7.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 53.75 +3.50 +6.97%
Kansas Common 4 days 47.75 +0.75 +1.60%
Buena Vista 4 days 68.81 +0.28 +0.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 5 minutes Middle East on brink: Oil tankers attacked off Oman
  • 8 minutes CNN:America's oil boom will break more records this year. OPEC is stuck in retreat
  • 1 hour Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Completely Destroy their Economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 1 hour California and Oil
  • 4 hours The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 1 min The Plastics Problem
  • 4 hours Win Against Tyranny: Turkey's Opposition Strikes Blow To Erdogan With Istanbul Mayoral Win
  • 3 hours Green vs. Coal: Bavaria Seeks Fast-Track German Coal Exit in Snub to Merkel Plan
  • 4 hours Ireland To Ban New Petrol And Diesel Vehicles From 2030
  • 10 hours Hydrogen FTW... Some Day
  • 13 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 19 hours NATO Article 5: Attack on one member is attack on all. Members all must come to defense . . . NOT facilitate financial transactions to circumvent and foil US Sanctions. Somebody please tell Angela.
  • 18 hours Summit in Pyongyang: China's Xi Says World Hopes North Korea-U.S. Talks Can Succeed
  • 4 hours Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 15 hours What's more Important Iran Nuke Deal or Strong China Trade Deal. Hypothetically, If China offered Trump North Korean and Iran deals in exchange for concessions on trade deal should he take it ?
  • 19 hours Huge UK Gas Discovery

Breaking News:

Oil Pipelines Sabotaged In Syria

Canada’s Oil Patch Faces Investor Exodus

Canada’s Oil Patch Faces Investor Exodus

Capital investment across Canada’s oil…

U.S. Utilities Boost Production But See Profits Drop

U.S. Utilities Boost Production But See Profits Drop

The U.S. Electric Industry churned…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Uncovers Spy Team At Oil Ministry: Farsnews

By Irina Slav - Jun 24, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT Iran hackers

The Iranian security forces have arrested a group of people that Iranian media report were trying to influence officials at the country’s oil ministry into “putting off important decisions” and “making wrong decisions” to the benefit of the United States.

According to Fars News, which cited a senior legislator, the spy team “operated under a woman who had been able to influence 16 important and influential managers of the oil ministry to put off important decisions in the ministry and hit a blow to the country in the US economic war against Iran.”

The arrests followed the execution of a former employee of the Aerospace Industries Organization—a unit of the Defense Ministry—for working for the U.S. and the CIA, specifically.

"It is interesting to know that a while ago, the Iranian intelligence apparatus discovered and cracked down on one of the most complicated cyber networks of the CIA which was used for cyber spying and was an important part of the CIA's operational capacities in the countries targeted by the US," said the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani.

The former ministry employee, Jalal Haji Zavar, was executed after being tried by a military court, Iranian and other media reported this weekend, and after he had confessed to working for the CIA for pay. The trial and execution of Zavar, however, was not linked to the uncovering of the “cyber network” Ali Shamkhani told media about last week.

The apparent crackdown on spies in Iran comes as tensions with the U.S. continue to intensify, with President Trump saying during the weekend there were more sanctions against Tehran in the works and military action was still on the table after Iran shot down a U.S. drone. Initially, the U.S. side rejected the reports of the drone downing, but later confirmed the event.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials told the Associated Press that the Pentagon had launched cyberattacks against Iranian missile control systems disabling the computer systems controlling rocket and missile launchers.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Pemex No Longer Interested In Deepwater Oil Projects

Next Post

Oil Pipelines Sabotaged In Syria

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

 The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Most Commented

Alt text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

 Alt text

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 Alt text

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

 Alt text

Rising Oil Rig Count Pressures Oil Prices Further
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com