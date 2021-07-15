Iran To Resume Nuclear Talks After New Government Is Formed

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.65 -1.48 -2.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.47 -1.29 -1.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 3.614 -0.046 -1.26%
Graph up Heating Oil 29 mins SellBuy 2.113 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph down Gasoline 45 mins 2.248 -0.003 -0.12%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.71 -2.18 -2.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.71 -2.18 -2.87%
Chart Bonny Light 16 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.29 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 69.80 -1.48 -2.08%
Chart Gasoline 45 mins 2.248 -0.003 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 16 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 16 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 16 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 16 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 16 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 16 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 16 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 16 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.29 +0.16 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 56.86 -1.36 -2.34%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 59.83 -1.97 -3.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 72.13 -2.12 -2.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 73.53 -2.12 -2.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 68.63 -2.37 -3.34%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 67.13 -2.12 -3.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 67.13 -2.12 -3.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 68.88 -2.12 -2.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 71.43 -2.47 -3.34%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 67.18 -2.07 -2.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.71 -2.18 -2.87%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.25 -1.50 -2.15%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 62.00 -1.50 -2.36%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.62 +1.14 +1.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 65.60 -1.48 -2.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 69.55 -1.48 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 69.55 -1.48 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.25 -1.50 -2.15%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.50 -2.00 -3.05%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.22 -2.12 -2.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 2 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 17 hours What happens when the Chinese decide to deprive you of their vast market?
  • 1 day COVID restrictions and number of COVID deaths
  • 1 day Top Google Engineers Say Renewable Energy Simply Won't Work
  • 13 hours Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief

Breaking News:

Mexico's State-Run Oil Trader Bans New Business With Trafigura

Oil Slips On Prospect Of Rising OPEC+ Supply

Oil Slips On Prospect Of Rising OPEC+ Supply

Oil prices dropped early on…

EIA Inventory Report Sends Oil Prices Higher

EIA Inventory Report Sends Oil Prices Higher

Crude oil prices inched higher…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran To Resume Nuclear Talks After New Government Is Formed

By Irina Slav - Jul 15, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

Iran will not return to the negotiating table with the United States until it forms a new government, The Washington Post has reported, citing U.S. government officials.

The new government should take office in August.

The update should be welcome by all parties involved as it reduces the uncertainty about the future of the talks after the sixth round ended last month. No side had previously given any indication on when the next round would start.

"They are not prepared to come back before the new government," one unnamed diplomatic source told Reuters this week, adding, "We are now talking probably not before mid-August."

"We were prepared to continue negotiating but the Iranians requested more time to deal with their presidential transition," said a spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department, as quoted by Reuters.

"When Iran is done with its process, we are prepared to plan our return to Vienna to continue with our talks," the spokeswoman added. "We remain interested in seeking mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA, though as (Secretary of State Antony Blinken) has made clear, this offer will not be on the table indefinitely."

At the end of last week, a Russian diplomat involved in the talks said that about 90 percent of the work on the deal was done, but the remaining 10 percent involved sensitive political matters that had yet to be settled by the negotiators. These included the possibility of the United States again withdrawing unilaterally from the deal.

Ulyanov noted that the U.S. side had said it could not provide guarantees that would not happen because of its legislation. According to him, however, the guarantee is pretty obvious: if one side, he said, begins to "misbehave", the other side would have the right to respond in kind. For instance, if the United States were to pull out of the deal, Iran would recommence enriching uranium.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The OPEC+ Stalemate Isn't Over Just Yet

Next Post

IEA: Renewables Growth Can’t Meet Surging Electricity Demand

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com