Iran Strikes Second Oilfield Development Deal Since Nuclear Pact

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.14 +0.18 +0.30%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.03 +0.14 +0.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.733 +0.002 +0.07%
Mars US 5 hours 59.46 +0.15 +0.25%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.15 -0.38 -0.61%
Urals 22 hours 61.65 +0.32 +0.52%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 -0.38 -0.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 -0.38 -0.60%
Bonny Light 22 hours 65.33 +0.12 +0.18%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.47 -0.46 -0.84%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.733 +0.002 +0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 61.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 22 hours 64.38 -0.25 -0.39%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 58.84 -0.06 -0.10%
Basra Light 22 hours 60.87 +0.22 +0.36%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 64.22 -0.10 -0.16%
Bonny Light 22 hours 65.33 +0.12 +0.18%
Bonny Light 22 hours 65.33 +0.12 +0.18%
Girassol 22 hours 64.88 +0.12 +0.19%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.15 -0.38 -0.61%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 39.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.26 -1.33 -3.63%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.96 -1.03 -1.58%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 60.96 -1.28 -2.06%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.96 -2.03 -3.50%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.76 -1.58 -2.91%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.76 -1.58 -2.91%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.21 -2.23 -3.95%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.81 -2.08 -3.21%
Central Alberta 2 days 54.21 -1.38 -2.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 -0.38 -0.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 57.50 +0.25 +0.44%
Giddings 22 hours 51.25 +0.25 +0.49%
ANS West Coast 6 days 65.69 +1.67 +2.61%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 54.91 +0.25 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 58.86 +0.25 +0.43%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 58.86 +0.25 +0.43%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 57.41 +0.25 +0.44%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.00 -0.50 -0.97%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.47 -0.65 -0.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 14 hours Uranium industry challenges Grand Canyon mining ban
  • 7 hours Norway Is Planning An Entire Sustainable City
  • 10 hours UK vs. Russia - Britain Expels 23 Russian Diplomats Over Chemical Attack On Ex-Spy.
  • 10 hours Ford Recalls 1.38 Million Vehicles (North America) For Loose Steering Wheel Bolt
  • 6 hours Tillerson just sacked ... how will market react?
  • 6 hours Google Will Ban All Ads Tied to Cryptocurrencies
  • 4 hours Tesla's Model 3 Motor May Strain World's Supply of Neodymium
  • 1 day Venezuela isn't its own man anymore
  • 1 day API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 1 day When You Choose Panels - Australia Installed 3.5 Millions Panels On Rooftops 2017
  • 12 hours Norway - World's Most Democratic Country! Where is the U.S. on the list?
  • 1 day Self-flying Air Taxi Lifts Off in New Zealand
  • 18 hours "You May Die on My Spaceship to Mars," Said Musk While Announcing It Could Be Ready For Test Flights In 2019
  • 14 hours EU Extends Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine Crisis
  • 1 day Trump Announces Tariffs, EU Threatens Retaliation
  • 1 day Volkswagen Assigns $24 Billion In Battery Orders

Breaking News:

Iran Strikes Second Oilfield Development Deal Since Nuclear Pact

Gas Exporters Want Oil-Linked Prices

Gas Exporters Want Oil-Linked Prices

Natural gas exporters want to…

Uncertainty Grips Oil Markets Ahead Of EIA Report

Uncertainty Grips Oil Markets Ahead Of EIA Report

Oil prices fell on Tuesday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Strikes Second Oilfield Development Deal Since Nuclear Pact

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Mar 14, 2018, 10:00 PM CDT Oil

A consortium of Russian and Iranian companies signed an agreement with Tehran to develop two oilfields located on the country’s border with Iraq, according to emerging reports—Iran’s second deal since the nuclear pact.

The project, which will develop the Aban and West Paidar fields, will cost $740 million and will produce roughly 105 million barrels of oil over a ten-year period.

Russia’s state-run Zarubeznheft Oil Co. and Iran’s Dana Energy are the contract’s private signatories. Since the 2015 nuclear deal that reintroduced Iran to global oil markets, this is only the second international development deal that has reached fruition. Last year, the country signed a $5 billion agreement with France's Total SA and a Chinese oil company to develop a sizeable offshore natural gas field.

During President Barack Obama’s term, Iranian officials had been vocal about their disappointment with the U.S. government’s lack of diplomatic assurance to global partners about the longevity and permanence of the nuclear deal. Senior officials said that major oil and gas firms were hesitant to sign development deals with Iran because of the uncertainty of state department policies.

Since President Donald Trump’s inauguration, he has threatened on multiple occasions to scrap the deal entirely. Trump has begrudgingly waived sanctions on Iran multiple times so far, as he is required to do every few months as a way of recertifying the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). However, when he waived the sanctions in January, he said it would be the last time he did so unless the nuclear deal was somehow fixed, although how specifically that was supposed to be accomplished was unclear. If the president trashes the nuclear deal, Iran will likely restart its nuclear program, as it has already stated.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Will Not Interfere With Cyprus’ Exploration Agenda

Next Post

Moody’s Lifts Oil Price Forecast On Robust Demand Growth

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

 Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

This Revolutionary Technology Could Deliver $22 Oil… In A $70 World
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com