Moody’s Lifts Oil Price Forecast On Robust Demand Growth

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 60.93 -0.03 -0.05%
Brent Crude 2 hours 64.89 +0.25 +0.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.735 +0.004 +0.15%
Mars US 2 hours 59.46 +0.15 +0.25%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.15 -0.38 -0.61%
Urals 19 hours 61.65 +0.32 +0.52%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 -0.38 -0.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 -0.38 -0.60%
Bonny Light 19 hours 65.33 +0.12 +0.18%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.47 -0.46 -0.84%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.735 +0.004 +0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 61.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 19 hours 64.38 -0.25 -0.39%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 58.84 -0.06 -0.10%
Basra Light 19 hours 60.87 +0.22 +0.36%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 64.22 -0.10 -0.16%
Bonny Light 19 hours 65.33 +0.12 +0.18%
Bonny Light 19 hours 65.33 +0.12 +0.18%
Girassol 19 hours 64.88 +0.12 +0.19%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.15 -0.38 -0.61%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 50 mins 39.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.26 -1.33 -3.63%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.96 -1.03 -1.58%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 60.96 -1.28 -2.06%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.96 -2.03 -3.50%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.76 -1.58 -2.91%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.76 -1.58 -2.91%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.21 -2.23 -3.95%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.81 -2.08 -3.21%
Central Alberta 2 days 54.21 -1.38 -2.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 -0.38 -0.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 57.50 +0.25 +0.44%
Giddings 19 hours 51.25 +0.25 +0.49%
ANS West Coast 6 days 65.69 +1.67 +2.61%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 54.91 +0.25 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.86 +0.25 +0.43%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.86 +0.25 +0.43%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 57.41 +0.25 +0.44%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.00 -0.50 -0.97%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.47 -0.65 -0.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 11 hours Uranium industry challenges Grand Canyon mining ban
  • 4 hours Norway Is Planning An Entire Sustainable City
  • 6 hours UK vs. Russia - Britain Expels 23 Russian Diplomats Over Chemical Attack On Ex-Spy.
  • 7 hours Ford Recalls 1.38 Million Vehicles (North America) For Loose Steering Wheel Bolt
  • 3 hours Tillerson just sacked ... how will market react?
  • 3 hours Google Will Ban All Ads Tied to Cryptocurrencies
  • 56 mins Tesla's Model 3 Motor May Strain World's Supply of Neodymium
  • 21 hours Venezuela isn't its own man anymore
  • 1 day API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 1 day When You Choose Panels - Australia Installed 3.5 Millions Panels On Rooftops 2017
  • 9 hours Norway - World's Most Democratic Country! Where is the U.S. on the list?
  • 1 day Self-flying Air Taxi Lifts Off in New Zealand
  • 15 hours "You May Die on My Spaceship to Mars," Said Musk While Announcing It Could Be Ready For Test Flights In 2019
  • 11 hours EU Extends Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine Crisis
  • 1 day Trump Announces Tariffs, EU Threatens Retaliation
  • 1 day Volkswagen Assigns $24 Billion In Battery Orders

Breaking News:

U.S. Will Not Interfere With Cyprus’ Exploration Agenda

Here’s What’s Next For Electric Cars

Here’s What’s Next For Electric Cars

The EV boom is accelerating,…

Glut Or Deficit: Where Are Oil Markets Headed?

Glut Or Deficit: Where Are Oil Markets Headed?

Wildly diverging forecasts by oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Moody’s Lifts Oil Price Forecast On Robust Demand Growth

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 14, 2018, 4:30 PM CDT Oil

Moody’s Investors Service raised on Tuesday its price band for crude oil in the medium term to $45-$65 per barrel from $40-$60 a barrel, as continued OPEC cuts and strong global demand growth help excess global inventories to decline.

Still, the rating agency noted that oil prices will likely stay range-bound and possibly volatile as the surge in U.S. shale production will continue to suppress price gains whenever prices rise in the upper half of the $45-$65 price band.  

“Prices in the upper half of the oil price-band will encourage increased supply as US production grows and countries reduce compliance with their production quotas,” Terry Marshall, a Moody’s Senior Vice President, said.

“Nevertheless, even with crude prices at the higher end of the new $45-$65 range in early 2018, we expect prices to stay within this range over the medium term amid better balance between increased production and growth in demand,” Marshall noted.

OPEC’s excellent compliance with the production cut deal and the involuntary massive decline in Venezuela’s production have been helping global inventories to shrink, contributing to higher oil prices, Moody’s noted.

“Despite these various factors helping to boost commodity prices, Moody’s believes prices will remain range-bound, and possibly volatile, amid increases in US shale production; reduced, but still significant, global supplies; and potential noncompliance with agreed production cuts—especially if growth in demand is more tepid,” the rating agency added.

Related: China Now Produces More Oil Abroad Than At Home

At the end of February, 15 investment banks polled by The Wall Street Journal raised their oil price forecasts for a fifth consecutive month, and those banks now expect Brent prices to average $62 a barrel and WTI to average $58 per barrel in 2018.

The Reuters monthly poll in February showed that 37 analysts and economists also lifted a little their oil price forecasts, expecting Brent to average $63 a barrel in 2018, slightly higher than the $62.37 figure from the January poll. WTI is now expected to average $58.88 this year, up from the $58.11 forecast in the previous month’s survey.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudis To Keep April Oil Exports Below 7 Million Bpd

Next Post

U.S. Will Not Interfere With Cyprus’ Exploration Agenda

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

 Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

This Revolutionary Technology Could Deliver $22 Oil… In A $70 World
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com