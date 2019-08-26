Iran Says It Sold The Oil Aboard The Tanker Gibraltar Released

Days after the U.S. warned, again, that anyone dealing with the Iranian oil tanker released by Gibraltar would face sanctions, Iran said on Monday that it had sold the crude oil cargo aboard the now notorious tanker.

Iran has sold the cargo aboard the Adrian Darya 1, formerly Grace 1, and doesn’t know where the tanker is headed now, Iranian media quoted Ali Rabiee, a spokesman for the Iranian administration, as saying on Monday.

“The owner of the purchased oil would determine at which coast it (Adrian Darya) will berth. I don’t know its destination,” Rabiee said, replying to a question whether the oil tanker was sailing for Qatar, as carried by the Tasnim News Agency.

Adrian Darya 1, under its former name Grace 1, was detained by the British overseas territory Gibraltar in early July on suspicion of violating the European Union sanctions on Syria. Earlier this month, Gibraltar released the Iranian tanker after Tehran gave assurances its oil cargo wouldn’t go to Syria.

Grace 1, under its new name Adrian Darya 1, left Gibraltar a week ago after the government of Gibraltar said it is unable to seek an Order of the Supreme Court of Gibraltar to provide the restraining assistance tha the U.S. has required to keep the tanker detained.

Adrian Darya 1 was traveling south of Greece last week, before signaling on Saturday that it could be bound for the Turkish port of Mersin, while the U.S. continued to warn that it would go after everyone touching the tanker or the oil aboard.

On Sunday, U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton tweeted: “All hands on deck in the campaign to stop Iran from funding terror, destabilizing the globe, and breaking international sanctions. The illicit oil heading to Turkey on the Adrian Darya 1 must not be allowed off-loaded in port or at sea.”

According to Refinitiv Eikon shipping data carried by Reuters, the Adrian Darya 1—currently west of the island of Crete in the Mediterranean—was no longer recorded as bound for Turkey.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

