Iran Says It Sold The Oil Aboard The Tanker Gibraltar Released

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.77 -0.40 -0.74%
Brent Crude 12 mins 58.23 -0.57 -0.97%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.231 +0.075 +3.48%
Mars US 3 days 55.27 -0.68 -1.22%
Opec Basket 4 days 59.67 -0.83 -1.37%
Urals 4 days 57.35 +0.55 +0.97%
Louisiana Light 4 days 56.78 -1.30 -2.24%
Louisiana Light 4 days 56.78 -1.30 -2.24%
Bonny Light 4 days 59.34 -0.99 -1.64%
Mexican Basket 4 days 49.32 -0.61 -1.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.231 +0.075 +3.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 16 hours 58.66 -0.77 -1.30%
Murban 16 hours 60.33 -0.88 -1.44%
Iran Heavy 4 days 52.28 -1.03 -1.93%
Basra Light 4 days 62.36 -1.06 -1.67%
Saharan Blend 4 days 58.54 -0.84 -1.41%
Bonny Light 4 days 59.34 -0.99 -1.64%
Bonny Light 4 days 59.34 -0.99 -1.64%
Girassol 4 days 60.96 -0.86 -1.39%
Opec Basket 4 days 59.67 -0.83 -1.37%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.04 -0.52 -1.31%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 41.62 -1.18 -2.76%
Canadian Condensate 6 days 48.17 -1.18 -2.39%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 54.57 -1.18 -2.12%
Sweet Crude 3 days 50.32 -1.18 -2.29%
Peace Sour 3 days 48.67 -1.18 -2.37%
Peace Sour 3 days 48.67 -1.18 -2.37%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 49.67 -1.18 -2.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 56.17 -1.18 -2.06%
Central Alberta 3 days 49.17 -1.18 -2.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 56.78 -1.30 -2.24%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 50.50 -1.75 -3.35%
Giddings 4 days 44.25 -1.75 -3.80%
ANS West Coast 5 days 61.34 -0.52 -0.84%
West Texas Sour 4 days 48.12 -1.51 -3.04%
Eagle Ford 4 days 52.07 -1.51 -2.82%
Eagle Ford 4 days 52.07 -1.51 -2.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 50.50 -1.75 -3.35%
Kansas Common 4 days 44.50 -1.00 -2.20%
Buena Vista 4 days 62.55 -1.18 -1.85%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 5 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses China of Blocking South Sea Oil&Gas
  • 12 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 29 mins 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 3 hours Dubai home prices down 24%. As oil prices proceed to drop . . Mideast stability drops.
  • 11 hours China has invested btw $30 - $40 Billon in Canadian Oil Sands. Trump should put 10% tariffs on all Chinese oil exported into or thru U.S. in which Chinese companies have invested .
  • 6 hours Iran Says Oil Aboard Tanker Pursed By US Sold
  • 17 hours Danish Royal Palace ‘Surprised’ By Trump Canceling Trip
  • 6 hours Wealth Tax Latest Rift in German Coalition As Recession Looms
  • 1 day US to Drown the World in Oil
  • 22 hours The Rarely Revealed Part of the Nuclear Problem
  • 9 hours With Global Warming Greenland is Prime Real Estate
  • 1 day Tit For Tat: China Strikes Back In Trade Dispute With U.S. With New Tariffs
  • 2 hours LA Solar Power/Storage Contract
  • 21 hours Used Thin Film Solar Panels at 15 Cents per Watt

Breaking News:

U.S. Administration Picks ConocoPhilips For Alaska North Slope Oil Project

Electric Vehicles Will Win Big In A Recession

Electric Vehicles Will Win Big In A Recession

As the global automobile industry…

Brazil Government Looks To Fully Privatize Petrobras By 2022

Brazil Government Looks To Fully Privatize Petrobras By 2022

Brazil’s government wants to privatize…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Says It Sold The Oil Aboard The Tanker Gibraltar Released

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 26, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT Grace 1

Days after the U.S. warned, again, that anyone dealing with the Iranian oil tanker released by Gibraltar would face sanctions, Iran said on Monday that it had sold the crude oil cargo aboard the now notorious tanker.

Iran has sold the cargo aboard the Adrian Darya 1, formerly Grace 1, and doesn’t know where the tanker is headed now, Iranian media quoted Ali Rabiee, a spokesman for the Iranian administration, as saying on Monday.

“The owner of the purchased oil would determine at which coast it (Adrian Darya) will berth. I don’t know its destination,” Rabiee said, replying to a question whether the oil tanker was sailing for Qatar, as carried by the Tasnim News Agency.

Adrian Darya 1, under its former name Grace 1, was detained by the British overseas territory Gibraltar in early July on suspicion of violating the European Union sanctions on Syria. Earlier this month, Gibraltar released the Iranian tanker after Tehran gave assurances its oil cargo wouldn’t go to Syria.

Grace 1, under its new name Adrian Darya 1, left Gibraltar a week ago after the government of Gibraltar said it is unable to seek an Order of the Supreme Court of Gibraltar to provide the restraining assistance tha the U.S. has required to keep the tanker detained.

Adrian Darya 1 was traveling south of Greece last week, before signaling on Saturday that it could be bound for the Turkish port of Mersin, while the U.S. continued to warn that it would go after everyone touching the tanker or the oil aboard.

On Sunday, U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton tweeted: “All hands on deck in the campaign to stop Iran from funding terror, destabilizing the globe, and breaking international sanctions. The illicit oil heading to Turkey on the Adrian Darya 1 must not be allowed off-loaded in port or at sea.”  

According to Refinitiv Eikon shipping data carried by Reuters, the Adrian Darya 1—currently west of the island of Crete in the Mediterranean—was no longer recorded as bound for Turkey.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iran Foreign Minister Surprises G7 Leaders With Visit

Next Post

Iran Foreign Minister Surprises G7 Leaders With Visit

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data
China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

 Iranian Lawmaker Suggests US Is After $200 Oil

Iranian Lawmaker Suggests US Is After $200 Oil

Most Commented

Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables

 Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

 Alt text

Oil Needs To Be Below $20 To Compete With Electric Cars

 Alt text

Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com