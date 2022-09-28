Iran Oil Workers Threaten To Strike If Government Doesn’t End Crackdown

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|81.76
|+3.26
|+4.15%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|89.05
|+2.78
|+3.22%
|Murban Crude •15 mins
|86.79
|-0.41
|-0.47%
|Natural Gas •17 mins
|6.830
|+0.179
|+2.69%
|Gasoline •10 mins
|2.563
|+0.070
|+2.80%
|Louisiana Light •3 days
|79.87
|-1.70
|-2.08%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|86.82
|+0.58
|+0.67%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|89.81
|+0.31
|+0.35%
|Mars US • 20 hours
|77.65
|+2.59
|+3.45%
|Marine •2 days
|83.08
|-0.47
|-0.56%
|Murban •2 days
|85.26
|-1.38
|-1.59%
|Iran Heavy •2 days
|82.53
|+0.86
|+1.05%
|Basra Light •303 days
|71.69
|-3.60
|-4.78%
|Saharan Blend •2 days
|87.54
|+1.20
|+1.39%
|Bonny Light •2 days
|86.82
|+0.58
|+0.67%
|Girassol • 2 days
|86.47
|+0.42
|+0.49%
|Canadian Crude Index •2 days
|56.40
|+2.17
|+4.00%
|Western Canadian Select •12 hours
|57.25
|+1.79
|+3.23%
|Canadian Condensate •12 hours
|80.65
|+1.79
|+2.27%
|Premium Synthetic •12 hours
|78.90
|+1.79
|+2.32%
|Sweet Crude •12 hours
|76.05
|+1.79
|+2.41%
|Peace Sour •12 hours
|72.75
|+1.79
|+2.52%
|Light Sour Blend • 12 hours
|74.05
|+1.79
|+2.48%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 12 hours
|83.00
|+1.79
|+2.20%
|Central Alberta • 12 hours
|72.35
|+1.79
|+2.54%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •3 days
|73.25
|-2.00
|-2.66%
|Giddings •3 days
|67.00
|-2.00
|-2.90%
|ANS West Coast •3 days
|84.34
|-2.23
|-2.58%
|West Texas Sour •2 days
|75.13
|+1.79
|+2.44%
|Eagle Ford •2 days
|74.98
|+1.79
|+2.45%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 3 days
|73.25
|-2.00
|-2.66%
|Kansas Common • 37 days
|84.00
|+3.50
|+4.35%
|Buena Vista • 3 days
|86.42
|-2.03
|-2.30%
Oil Jumps 4% On Inventory Draw, Hurricane Outages
Crude prices have struggled to…
Credit rating company Moody’s expects…
RFE/RL staff
RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…
Iranian oil industry contract workers have warned the government to end its crackdown on protesters or they will strike, a move that could cripple a key sector of the economy.
"We support the people's struggles against organized and everyday violence against women and against the poverty and hell that dominates the society,” the Organizing Council of Oil Contract Workers said on September 26.
Iran has been roiled by unrest that has spread to more than 80 cities and towns, including in the northwest, where 22-year-old Mahsa Amini lived before eyewitnesses and family said she was beaten -- and later died -- after being seized by the morality police in Tehran on September 13.
Labor protests in Iran also have been on the rise in recent months in response to declining living standards and state support as crippling Western sanctions wrack the economy.
The outrage over Amini's death also has reignited decades-old resentment at the treatment of women by Iran's religious leadership, including laws forcing women to wear Islamic scarves to cover their heads in public.
The Iran Human Rights Organization said on September 27 that at least 76 people have been killed in anti-government protests across Iran.
By RFE/RL
