Iranian Officials Speak Out Against Too-High Oil Prices

Two senior Iranian government officials have said oil prices shouldn’t be too high, with the comments indicating the divide between Riyadh and Tehran on oil pries is deepening.

First, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said over the weekend that Iran was all for a “reasonable” oil price, suggesting the current price level is unreasonable and the result of “manufactured tensions.” A reasonable oil price, on the other hand, would be positive for producers, encouraging them to continue pumping while at the same time reducing the risk of excessive market volatility, state news agency Shana reported.

Then, Zanganeh’s deputy for international and commercial affairs, Amir Hossein Zamaninia, elaborated on what a reasonable price is for Tehran: between US$60 and US$65 a barrel. That’s US$10-15 lower than the current level, at which Brent and WTI are trading as the market awaits President Trump’s decision on whether to reimpose economic sanctions on Iran.

While most analysts seem to believe that Trump has already made his decision and the sanctions will be reimposed, the U.S. President earlier this month lashed out against OPEC on Twitter for pushing prices too high, so there is a slim chance that he might reconsider his stance on the Iran nuclear deal, as new sanctions will for sure push prices even higher.



Related: Is This The End Of Diesel Trucks?

Saudi Arabia is the OPEC member that wants higher prices as it prepares for the listing of state oil giant Aramco. The rationale is obvious: the higher the price of oil the more attractive Aramco would be for investors. Yet even such an obvious rationale could be flawed, as higher oil prices will eventually begin undermining demand, effectively hurting Aramco’s revenues and its attractiveness for investors.

The difference in oil prices opinions between Tehran and Riyadh is nothing new: Iranian officials have been warning against too-high oil prices for a while just as Saudi officials have repeatedly argued that oil still has a way to go before its price begins hurting demand.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: