  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 6 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 21 hours Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 1 day Biden Sets Target Of 50% EV Share In U.S. Car Sales In 2030
  • 7 hours US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 1 day "The Hidden Story About California's Container Ship Backlog" via Corbett Report
  • 17 hours Storage of gas cylinders
  • 3 days Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.

Iran Needs $11 Billion To Develop Oil Fields Along The Iraqi Border

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 25, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

Iran needs some $11 billion in investments to develop oil fields along its border with Iraq, Bloomberg has reported, citing the new head of the National Iranian Oil Company Mohsen Khojastehmehr.

Where the money would come in remains as of yet unclear after Trump administration sanctions drove foreign companies out of the country. The sanctions are still in place under Biden despite an attempt to clinch a new nuclear deal. The latest reports in this respect suggest the talks may be heading for a collapse.

The Independent reported last week that Iran is in no hurry to return to the negotiating table and continues to build its nuclear capabilities. The report also suggested Tehran may see the potential deal as "more trouble than it's worth."

Meanwhile, however, the country continues to work on boosting its oil production despite the sanctions. The development of the border fields could add as much as 1 million bpd to Iran's total output, according to Khojastehmehr.

Earlier this month, the Iranian oil ministry tried a new approach to attracting new investment in its energy industry. The approach, as presented by oil minister Javad Owji, involved the offer of crude oil in exchange for goods or investments in more oil production.

The plan to attract investments in oil and gas in exchange for output follows another announcement made by Iran's new oil minister last month. In it, Owji said Iran planned to attract some $145 billion in local and foreign investments in its fossil fuel industry.

"We plan to invest $145 billion in the development of the upstream and downstream oil industry over the next four to eight years, hence I welcome the presence of domestic and foreign investors in the industry," Owji said during a meeting with executives from China's Sinopec.

Iran shares four oil fields with Iraq, including Azadegan, the biggest shared field, which has reserves estimated at 32 billion barrels.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

