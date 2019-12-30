Iran Looks To Boost Offshore Oil Production By 85,000 Bpd

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.68 -0.04 -0.06%
Brent Crude 47 mins 66.67 -0.20 -0.30%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.191 +0.005 +0.23%
Mars US 1 hour 62.08 -0.04 -0.06%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.93 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 5 days 59.75 +0.95 +1.62%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.08 -0.09 -0.14%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.08 -0.09 -0.14%
Bonny Light 17 hours 68.10 -0.39 -0.57%
Mexican Basket 5 days 57.32 +1.37 +2.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.191 +0.005 +0.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 17 hours 68.15 -0.11 -0.16%
Murban 17 hours 69.56 -0.02 -0.03%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 58.72 -0.14 -0.24%
Basra Light 17 hours 72.50 -0.34 -0.47%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 68.11 -0.30 -0.44%
Bonny Light 17 hours 68.10 -0.39 -0.57%
Bonny Light 17 hours 68.10 -0.39 -0.57%
Girassol 17 hours 68.96 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.93 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.04 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 7 days 36.47 +0.04 +0.11%
Canadian Condensate 132 days 55.72 +0.04 +0.07%
Premium Synthetic 122 days 62.12 +0.04 +0.06%
Sweet Crude 7 days 55.72 +0.04 +0.07%
Peace Sour 7 days 51.72 +0.04 +0.08%
Peace Sour 7 days 51.72 +0.04 +0.08%
Light Sour Blend 7 days 54.97 +0.04 +0.07%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 days 61.22 +0.04 +0.07%
Central Alberta 7 days 51.97 +0.04 +0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 65.08 -0.09 -0.14%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 58.00 +0.50 +0.87%
Giddings 5 days 51.75 +0.50 +0.98%
ANS West Coast 109 days 67.48 -0.49 -0.72%
West Texas Sour 5 days 55.63 +0.57 +1.04%
Eagle Ford 5 days 59.58 +0.57 +0.97%
Eagle Ford 5 days 59.58 +0.57 +0.97%
Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 58.00 +0.50 +0.87%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 70.95 +0.04 +0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 7 minutes Biden Says He’s Willing To Sacrifice Hundreds Of Thousands Of Blue-Collar Jobs In Oil And Gas
  • 11 minutes Tech cold war is a fact. China tells government offices to remove all foreign computer equipment
  • 14 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 4 hours Pelosi Delays Impeachment Trial: Ploy to keep Impeachment in Headlines . . and Away from IG Horowitz report or Barr/Durham coming investigation and indictments. It's working. Pelosi WINS !
  • 2 hours NY TIMES: Saudis can't depend on U.S. to protect their oil anymore . . . .
  • 3 hours Formula One comes to Wind Turbines
  • 1 day How much cheaper is Russian natural gas for Germany than LNG from the United States with the NordStream 2 pipeline?
  • 9 hours World’s Longest Elevator Could Trigger New Commodity Race
  • 2 days americavchina.com
  • 1 day 'Gas War' Averted: Russia & Ukraine Agree To Crucial Transit Deal, Defying The Hawks
  • 3 hours Wexit: Separatism Gains Popularity in Canada's Oil-Rich Western Provinces
  • 2 days Remember: Only the Poor Can Reach the Kingdom of God
  • 14 mins 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019

Breaking News:

Iran Looks To Boost Offshore Oil Production By 85,000 Bpd

Russia Goes For Global Gas Dominance

Russia Goes For Global Gas Dominance

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak…

Has Tesla Finally Conquered China?

Has Tesla Finally Conquered China?

Tesla appears to be well…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Looks To Boost Offshore Oil Production By 85,000 Bpd

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 30, 2019, 11:30 AM CST South Pars

The Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC) is currently implementing US$2.6 billion worth of projects expected to boost Iran’s offshore oil production by 85,000 barrels per day (bpd), Iranian media reported on Monday.

The Iranian state-held offshore oil firm has awarded various projects to Iranian service contractors, Alireza Salman-Zadeh, the head of IOOC, said. The contracts include work on drilling, completion, and repair of 40 wells, as well as the construction and installation of wellhead equipment and five offshore platforms. Work is being done to boost oil production at the Siri field in the Persian Gulf under a contract with an Iranian company, Salman-Zadeh said.

Considering that Iran’s oil, shipping, and financial industries are under strict U.S. sanctions, Iran’s efforts to keep or increase its offshore oil production can be done only in contracts with domestic firms right now, because foreign firms fled Iran after the U.S. slapped back sanctions in May 2018.

Western majors such as Total were the first to quit Iran after the sanctions, but earlier this year even China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) withdrew from the development of Phase 11 of the giant South Pars natural gas field, in a major blow to Iran’s oil and gas industry.

The U.S. sanctions on Iran’s oil industry and exports have significantly cut Iranian oil exports over the past year, as the United States ended in May 2019 all waivers for all of Iran’s oil buyers and is going after anyone dealing with Iranian oil.

Iran continues to export oil, especially to China, but it has drastically increased the secrecy of how it ships that oil abroad and says that it is using every means possible to export its crude.

Meanwhile, crude oil production in Iran—once OPEC’s third-largest producer before the U.S. sanctions kicked in—dropped by another 45,000 bpd to average just 2.102 million bpd in November, according to OPEC’s latest data. To compare, Iran’s crude oil production averaged 3.813 million bpd in 2017.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

China Grants Export License To Teapot Refiners

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build
Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

 Oil Rises After API Reports Larger Than Expected Crude Draw

Oil Rises After API Reports Larger Than Expected Crude Draw

 Surprise Crude Build Threatens Oil Rally

Surprise Crude Build Threatens Oil Rally

 Iran Hits South Korea With $6 Billion Bill For Delivered Crude

Iran Hits South Korea With $6 Billion Bill For Delivered Crude

Most Commented

Alt text

The Human Cost of the EV Revolution

 Alt text

Emissions Soar As Permian Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records

 Alt text

Forget The Hype, Aramco Shares May be Valued At Zero Next Year

 Alt text

Is The Qatar Blockade Coming To An End?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com