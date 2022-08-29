Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 93.41 +0.35 +0.38%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 101.1 +0.08 +0.08%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 102.9 +2.56 +2.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 9.442 +0.146 +1.57%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.801 -0.051 -1.78%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 3 days 91.66 +1.19 +1.32%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.801 -0.051 -1.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 99.46 -0.19 -0.19%
Graph down Murban 3 days 99.80 -2.09 -2.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 97.57 -1.22 -1.23%
Graph down Basra Light 272 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 98.79 -0.67 -0.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Girassol 3 days 100.9 -2.22 -2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 72.58 +0.23 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 78.96 +0.54 +0.69%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 95.21 +0.54 +0.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 93.46 +0.54 +0.58%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 91.36 +0.54 +0.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 88.51 +0.54 +0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 88.51 +0.54 +0.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 90.61 +0.54 +0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 94.16 +0.54 +0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 88.81 +0.54 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 83.00 -2.25 -2.64%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 9 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 4 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 18 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 18 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days Forecasts for oil stocks.

Breaking News:

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Saudi Minister Says OPEC+ Could Cut Production At Any Time

Saudi Minister Says OPEC+ Could Cut Production At Any Time

Citing “disconnect” in the oil…

Energy Executives Warn The UK Could Face Civil Unrest As Power Bills Rise

Energy Executives Warn The UK Could Face Civil Unrest As Power Bills Rise

Soaring energy prices have left…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

By Irina Slav - Aug 29, 2022, 5:00 AM CDT

Iran has considerable volumes of oil in floating storage that it could quickly release should a deal with the United States be finalized.

In an update earlier this month, OilX claimed that Iran has some 40 million barrels, the bulk of which is probably condensate.

Vortexa estimates Iranian crude in floating storage at 60 to 70 million barrels while Kpler has estimated them at 93 million barrels, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

The volumes would not be released immediately, however, as issues such as insurance and shipping would need to be dealt with first.

“Iran has built up a sizable flotilla of cargoes that could hit the market fairly soon,” John Driscoll from JTD Energy Services told Bloomberg.

Currently, Iran and the United States are both considering the final version of an agreement proposed by the European Union, which is acting as an intermediary in the negotiations.

According to recent reports, some of the problems have been straightened out but others still remain and need to get resolved before a deal is finalized.

Israel’s Haaretz reported yesterday that it had seen a copy of the draft proposal, which involves the release of prisoners from Iran and, in exchange, the release of Iranian funds from international bank accounts.

Iran will be free to keep the uranium it had enriched so far but banned from violating the nuclear deal, the Israeli daily wrote.

A nuclear deal would mean the return of Iranian crude to international markets, at a rate of some 1.3 million bpd, according to a recent Financial Times report. This would substantially lower oil prices, at least for a while.

Iran is eager to boost its exports of crude but it has signaled it would not rush into a deal until its last remaining demands are made. Chief among them is a guarantee that the deal would survive during future U.S. administrations.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Refinery Fire Sparks Fears Of A Fuel Shortage In Four States

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months
Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs

Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs
U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Falls To 35-Year Low

U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Falls To 35-Year Low


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom

 Alt text

OPEC+ To Boost Production Target By 100,000 Bpd In September
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com