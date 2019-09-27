Iran Claims US Agreed To Lift Oil Sanctions For Talks, US Denies It

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday that that the U.S. had offered to lift all sanctions on the Islamic Republic in exchange for talks—a claim that the U.S. has denied.

Referring to possible negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, Rouhani said, as carried by the English translation on his official website:

“Of course, 3 out of the 6 countries, that is the Chancellor of Germany, Prime Minister of Britain, and President of France all insisted for the meeting to be held, saying that the US would lift all sanctions.”

“But the problem here is that under sanctions and maximum pressure, even if we want to negotiate with the Americans within the framework of P5+1, nobody can predict about the end and upshot of the negotiation,” the Iranian president said.

“It was up for debate what sanctions will be lifted and they had said clearly that we will lift all sanctions,” Rouhani added, as carried by Reuters.

The U.S. Department of State described these reports as “baseless,” according to Bloomberg News.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday “Iran wanted me to lift the sanctions imposed on them in order to meet. I said, of course, NO!”

Tension is running high again between the U.S. and Iran, after the attacks on the Abqaiq facility and the Khurais oil field in Saudi Arabia on September 14, which the United States, and several European countries including the UK, blamed on Iran.

Iran denies involvement in the attacks, while the U.S. continues with its maximum pressure campaign and continues to go after any person, entity, or tanker dealing with Iranian oil.

Earlier this week, the United States imposed sanctions on a number of Chinese tanker owning firms and executives for transporting Iranian oil in violation of the U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Republic. The fresh sanctions created chaos in the oil shipping sector as traders and shippers around the world scramble to avoid being involved in the latest U.S. sanctions regarding Iranian oil.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: