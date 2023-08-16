Investors Boost Bullish Bets On European Natural Gas Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.60 -0.39 -0.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.61 -0.28 -0.33%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.77 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.590 -0.069 -2.59%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.866 +0.018 +0.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.96 -1.09 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.96 -1.09 -1.28%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.41 -1.66 -1.88%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 87.82 -1.15 -1.29%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 81.99 -1.22 -1.47%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.866 +0.018 +0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 86.18 -0.70 -0.81%
Graph down Murban 1 day 88.07 -0.61 -0.69%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.30 -1.91 -2.22%
Graph down Basra Light 624 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.59 -1.69 -1.94%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.41 -1.66 -1.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.41 -1.66 -1.88%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.29 -1.60 -1.78%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 87.82 -1.15 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 77 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 65.09 -1.52 -2.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 83.14 -1.52 -1.80%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 81.39 -1.52 -1.83%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 78.59 -1.52 -1.90%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 77.24 -1.52 -1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 77.24 -1.52 -1.93%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 77.89 -1.52 -1.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 83.09 -1.52 -1.80%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 77.24 -1.52 -1.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.96 -1.09 -1.28%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.47 -1.52 -1.92%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 71.22 -1.52 -2.09%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 89.25 -1.15 -1.27%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 76.27 -1.52 -1.95%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 77.47 -1.52 -1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.47 -1.52 -1.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.50 -1.50 -1.90%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 71.25 -1.50 -2.06%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

Investors Boost Bullish Bets On European Natural Gas Prices

U.S. Energy Production: Separating Fact From Pence’s Fiction

U.S. Energy Production: Separating Fact From Pence’s Fiction

Mike Pence's recent energy campaign…

European Nations Join Azerbaijan In Ambitious Green Project

European Nations Join Azerbaijan In Ambitious Green Project

Azerbaijan collaborates with European countries…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Investors Boost Bullish Bets On European Natural Gas Prices

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 16, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

Over the past week, portfolio managers have boosted their bullish bets on the benchmark European natural gas futures as supply concerns mounted with a potential strike at Australian LNG export facilities, adding to flow disruptions from Norway where some of the gas infrastructure is under maintenance.

The position of the fund managers in European natural gas futures turned into a net long – the difference between bullish and bearish bets – for the first time this year and for the first time since October 2022, according to Wednesday weekly data from the Intercontinental Exchange cited by Bloomberg.

Long positions increased in the past week, while shorts slumped by more than 20%, the data showed.

Investors haven’t been this bullish on Europe’s natural gas prices all year. The most recent supply threat raised volatility after a period of several months of calm trade.

The potential strike in Australia over pay and work conditions could affect a tenth of global LNG. The threat of a strike sent Europe’s prices surging in the past few days, and once again highlighted Europe's difficult energy security position. Europe’s benchmark gas prices surged by 40% last week when the workers’ union threatened to go on strike.

The front-month futures at the TTF hub, the benchmark for Europe’s gas, traded at $42.15 (38.62 euros) per megawatt-hour (MWh) as of 1:24 p.m. GMT on Wednesday, slightly down by 0.5% on the day. The price is more than $10.91 (10 euros) per MWh higher than just two weeks ago, despite the fact that the EU gas storage sites are now 90% full, reaching the EU target two and a half months ahead of the November 1 deadline.

“It is looking as though European storage will essentially be full before the start of the next heating season and so we would expect to see renewed downward pressure on prices, particularly once there is some clarity around Australia,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey said on Wednesday.

By Charles  Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Lula Aide Signals It’s Okay For Petrobras To Pursue Amazon Drilling  

Next Post

Lula Aide Signals It’s Okay For Petrobras To Pursue Amazon Drilling  

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed
Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com