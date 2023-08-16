Lula Aide Signals It’s Okay For Petrobras To Pursue Amazon Drilling  

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.60 -0.39 -0.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.61 -0.28 -0.33%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.77 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.590 -0.069 -2.59%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.866 +0.018 +0.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.96 -1.09 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.96 -1.09 -1.28%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.41 -1.66 -1.88%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 87.82 -1.15 -1.29%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 81.99 -1.22 -1.47%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.866 +0.018 +0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 86.18 -0.70 -0.81%
Graph down Murban 1 day 88.07 -0.61 -0.69%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.30 -1.91 -2.22%
Graph down Basra Light 624 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.59 -1.69 -1.94%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.41 -1.66 -1.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.41 -1.66 -1.88%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.29 -1.60 -1.78%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 87.82 -1.15 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 77 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 65.09 -1.52 -2.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 83.14 -1.52 -1.80%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 81.39 -1.52 -1.83%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 78.59 -1.52 -1.90%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 77.24 -1.52 -1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 77.24 -1.52 -1.93%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 77.89 -1.52 -1.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 83.09 -1.52 -1.80%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 77.24 -1.52 -1.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.96 -1.09 -1.28%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.47 -1.52 -1.92%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 71.22 -1.52 -2.09%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 89.25 -1.15 -1.27%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 76.27 -1.52 -1.95%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 77.47 -1.52 -1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.47 -1.52 -1.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.50 -1.50 -1.90%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 71.25 -1.50 -2.06%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

Investors Boost Bullish Bets On European Natural Gas Prices

Morocco’s Green Energy Potential: Europe's Ticket Away From Russian Fuel?

Morocco’s Green Energy Potential: Europe's Ticket Away From Russian Fuel?

Morocco aims to transition from…

The Real Reason Russia Is Ramping Up Oil Production In Iraq

The Real Reason Russia Is Ramping Up Oil Production In Iraq

With the future of independent…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Lula Aide Signals It’s Okay For Petrobras To Pursue Amazon Drilling  

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 16, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

There isn’t a discrepancy in Brazil’s efforts to advance the energy transition and its state oil company Petrobras pursuing drilling in domestic frontier areas, the chief of staff of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday.  

Petrobras is looking to drill for oil and gas in the Amazon region.

On the other hand, Brazil under Lula wants to accelerate the energy transition but it needs money to do that. 

“There is no contradiction. You indicate where you want to get and then you'll need resources for that,” Lula’s chief of staff Rui Costa said in a radio interview carried by Reuters.

“We are going to build a sustainable, renewable energy matrix, but it's obvious that we need to fund that transition process,” Costa added. 

Brazil’s environmental protection agency, Ibama, refused to grant approval for a controversial offshore oil project led by Petrobras. The company was preparing to drill a well in the Foz do Amazonas area in the so-called Equatorial Margin where the Amazon River meets the Atlantic.

The block in the Foz do Amazonas basin, off Brazil’s northern coast, is close to the mouth of the Amazon River, which prompted the environmentalist protest that eventually led to the regulator’s decision.

The Brazilian agency based its decision, which was celebrated by environmentalists, on “a function of a group of technical inconsistencies.”

Petrobras already operates several blocks in the area, which, according to Brazil’s oil and gas regulator, has a similar geology to the Guyana-Suriname Basin, where several massive discoveries have been made in recent years.

Petrobras has appealed the decision of the environmental protection agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, Petrobras’ chief executive officer Jean Paul Prates said that even as the company boosts investment in clean energy over time, oil production would remain the top priority for the Brazilian state oil giant.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Tesla Reignites Price War With More Cuts In China

Next Post

Tesla Reignites Price War With More Cuts In China

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed
Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com