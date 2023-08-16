Indonesia Delays $20 Billion Climate Plan

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.20 +0.21 +0.26%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.14 +0.25 +0.29%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.77 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.619 -0.040 -1.50%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.864 +0.017 +0.59%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.05 -0.52 -0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.05 -0.52 -0.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.41 -1.66 -1.88%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 88.97 -0.78 -0.87%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 81.99 -1.22 -1.47%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.864 +0.017 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 86.18 -0.70 -0.81%
Graph down Murban 1 day 88.07 -0.61 -0.69%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.30 -1.91 -2.22%
Graph down Basra Light 624 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.59 -1.69 -1.94%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.41 -1.66 -1.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.41 -1.66 -1.88%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.29 -1.60 -1.78%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 88.97 -0.78 -0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 77 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 65.09 -1.52 -2.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 83.14 -1.52 -1.80%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 81.39 -1.52 -1.83%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 78.59 -1.52 -1.90%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 77.24 -1.52 -1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 77.24 -1.52 -1.93%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 77.89 -1.52 -1.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 83.09 -1.52 -1.80%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 77.24 -1.52 -1.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.05 -0.52 -0.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.99 -0.68 -0.85%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.74 -0.68 -0.93%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 89.25 -1.15 -1.27%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.79 -0.68 -0.87%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.99 -0.68 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.99 -0.68 -0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.00 -0.75 -0.94%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 71.25 -1.50 -2.06%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

Indonesia Delays $20 Billion Climate Plan

Germany Looks To Gold To Help Weather Financial Storm

Germany Looks To Gold To Help Weather Financial Storm

The Bundesbank is considering using…

Simple Kitchen Ingredient Might Revolutionize Hydrogen Storage

Simple Kitchen Ingredient Might Revolutionize Hydrogen Storage

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Indonesia Delays $20 Billion Climate Plan

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 16, 2023, 8:30 AM CDT

Due to disagreements over policy, the cost of funding, and legal hurdles, Indonesia, the largest economy in Southeast Asia, is delaying the start of a $20 billion climate investment plan as part of a deal signed with the United States and other wealthy nations last year.

The investment plan, in its draft, is not expected to be launched until later this year, because it would need unspecified “additional data” to be included, Indonesia said on Wednesday, as carried by Bloomberg.   

At the end of last year, Indonesia, the world’s top coal exporter and heavily reliant on coal for power generation, signed an agreement to launch a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) co-led by the U.S. and Japan and including Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, and the United Kingdom.

To achieve total power sector emissions peaking by 2030, the long-term partnership said it intends to mobilize an initial $20 billion in public and private financing over a three-to-five-year period, using a mix of grants, concessional loans, market-rate loans, guarantees, and private investments.

These investments are expected to help Indonesia achieve the other main targets of the JETP. These targets are: capping power sector emissions at 290 megatons of CO2 in 2030, down from the baseline value of 357 MT CO2; establishing a goal to reach net-zero emissions in the power sector by 2050, thus bringing forward Indonesia’s net-zero power sector emissions target by ten years, and accelerating the deployment of renewable energy.

Under the partnership, Indonesia will target to have renewable energy generation accounting for at least 34% of all power generation by 2030, which would roughly double the total renewables deployment over the course of this decade compared to current plans.

Indonesia needs billions of U.S. dollars in investment to shift away from coal the country doesn’t have. The wealthy international partners in the JETP have pledged half of the $20 billion investment while the other half is expected to come from large banks under the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Germany Sees Natural Gas Prices Remaining High For Years

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Why TotalEnergies’ $27 Billion Deal With Iraq Is A Gamechanger
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com