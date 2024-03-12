Inventory Draws Across The Board Jolt Oil Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.98 +0.42 +0.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 31 mins 81.92 -0.29 -0.35%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.59 -0.19 -0.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 1.708 -0.006 -0.35%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 2.601 +0.014 +0.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.62 +0.06 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.62 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.58 +0.45 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.26 -0.82 -0.99%
Chart Mars US 130 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.601 +0.014 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.37 -1.31 -1.58%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.80 -1.18 -1.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.52 +0.62 +0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 834 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.18 +0.30 +0.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.58 +0.45 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.58 +0.45 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.32 +0.36 +0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.26 -0.82 -0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 287 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 62.78 +0.47 +0.75%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 80.08 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 78.33 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 72.93 -0.33 -0.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 70.43 -0.53 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 70.43 -0.53 -0.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 71.53 -0.33 -0.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 79.93 -0.08 -0.10%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 71.18 -0.33 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.62 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.41 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.16 -0.08 -0.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 81.58 -0.89 -1.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.26 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.41 -0.08 -0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.41 -0.08 -0.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 81.63 -1.17 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 10 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 12 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 11 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough

Breaking News:

Inventory Draws Across The Board Jolt Oil Prices

Iran's Oil Production Rises Despite Sanctions

Iran's Oil Production Rises Despite Sanctions

Iran's oil production is rising…

The Big Question in OPEC’s Production Cut Strategy

The Big Question in OPEC’s Production Cut Strategy

As long as demand remains…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Inventory Draws Across The Board Jolt Oil Prices

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 12, 2024, 3:45 PM CDT

Crude oil inventories in the United States fell this week by 5.521 million barrels for the week ending March 8, according to The American Petroleum Institute (API), largely contradicting analysts, who had predicted a 0.4 million barrel build. The API reported an 423,000-barrel rise in crude inventories in the week prior.

On Tuesday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that crude oil inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) rose by 0.6 million barrels as of March 8. Inventories are now at 361.6 million barrels.

Oil prices were down ahead of the API data release as the EIA increased slightly its forecast U.S. crue oil production.  

At 3:58 pm ET, Brent crude was trading down 0.16% on the day at $82.08, up just 5 cents per barrel compared to this time last week. The U.S. benchmark WTI was trading down on the day by 0.22% at $77.76 $78.17, down nearly $0.41 per barrel compared to last Tuesday.

Gasoline inventories also fell this week, adding to the bullish sentiment. Gasoline inventories fell 3.750 million barrels, on top of the 2.8 million barrel inventory drop in the week prior. As of last week, gasoline inventories were about 2% below the five-year average for this time of year, according to the latest EIA data.

Distillate inventories also fell this week, by 1.162 million barrels, on top of last week’s 1.8 million barrel drop. Distillates were already 10% below the five-year average for the week ending March 1, the latest EIA data shows.

Cushing inventories rounded out the losses this week, falling 998,000 barrels after rising by 500,000 barrels in the previous week.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Driving Activity to Reach All-Time Highs But Gasoline Consumption Seen Flat

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year
UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Russia’s Gazprom Awarded Iraq’s Huge Nasiriyah Oil Development
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com