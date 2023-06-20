Indonesia To Stop Exports Of Copper Concentrates In 2024

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 13 mins 70.95 -0.83 -1.16%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.89 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.08 +1.07 +1.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.656 +0.024 +0.91%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.631 -0.049 -1.84%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.58 +0.29 +0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%
Chart Mars US 4 days 71.48 +0.96 +1.36%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.631 -0.049 -1.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.70 +0.57 +0.76%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.20 +0.61 +0.80%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.20 +0.84 +1.13%
Graph down Basra Light 567 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.97 +0.26 +0.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 75.58 +0.29 +0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.58 +0.29 +0.39%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.24 +0.42 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 50.68 +1.12 +2.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 74.08 +1.12 +1.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 72.33 +1.12 +1.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 69.48 +1.12 +1.64%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 66.18 +1.12 +1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 66.18 +1.12 +1.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 67.48 +1.12 +1.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 76.43 +1.12 +1.49%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 65.78 +1.12 +1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 62.00 +1.25 +2.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 76.82 +2.21 +2.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 66.01 +1.16 +1.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 18 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 16 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 3 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 11 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 11 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

China’s Imports Of Russian Crude Oil Hit A Record High

Oil Prices Rise Ahead Of Fed Interest Rate Decision

Oil Prices Rise Ahead Of Fed Interest Rate Decision

Oil prices continued to climb…

Hackers Have Renewable Energy Projects In Their Crosshairs

Hackers Have Renewable Energy Projects In Their Crosshairs

The distributed nature of wind…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Indonesia To Stop Exports Of Copper Concentrates In 2024

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 20, 2023, 6:39 AM CDT

Copper producer Indonesia will stop exporting copper concentrates in 2024 when two major domestic copper companies finish building their smelters and start processing the raw material locally, Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday.

Freeport Indonesia and Amman Mineral are expected to start copper processing at their respective new smelters in May 2024, the president said in a speech carried by Bloomberg.

“If these two big companies complete their smelters, that means we will no longer export raw copper because it will be processed domestically to become copper cathodes,” Widodo said.

Indonesia last week issued both companies recommendations to continue exporting copper concentrate until their smelters begin operations.

Last month, Indonesia’s Mining Minister Arifin Tasrif said that the country would allow exports of copper, iron ore, lead, zinc, and anode mud from copper concentrates to continue, despite a wider export ban starting this month.

Copper prices have fallen in recent days as uncertainty over China’s economic stimulus and future copper demand has clouded the outlook.

But in the medium to long term, copper demand is set to soar, Robert Friedland, billionaire mining investor and founder of Canadian mining company Ivanhoe Mines, said last month.

Copper, alongside nickel, is one of the raw materials crucial for the energy transition, and Indonesia mines both of them in massive quantities.

Indonesia, the world's biggest nickel miner, has been looking to develop nickel processing industries and ultimately produce batteries for EV manufacturers and is eager to attract foreign companies for those ventures.

At the end of last year, Indonesia said it was considering the idea of forming a cartel to manage the supply of nickel and some other key battery metals, similar to what OPEC does for oil.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do see the merit of creating Opec to manage the governance of oil trade to ensure predictability for potential investors and consumers,” Indonesia's Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia told the Financial Times in an interview at the end of October.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Qatar To Sign Second Huge Long-Term LNG Deal With China

Next Post

China’s Imports Of Russian Crude Oil Hit A Record High

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero
Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Cheap Russian Crude Is Replacing Middle Eastern Oil On India’s Spot Market

 Alt text

How The Pace Of Climate Change Keeps Surprising Us

 Alt text

Returns vs Emissions: The Big Oil Shareholder Fight
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com