India’s Fuel Consumption Jumped By 10% In November

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.69 +1.23 +1.72%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.17 +1.02 +1.34%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.36 +0.52 +0.69%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.200 +0.238 +3.99%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.072 +0.023 +1.14%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.08 -2.24 -2.90%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 66.16 -4.92 -6.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.072 +0.023 +1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.93 -1.88 -2.55%
Graph down Murban 1 day 76.13 -2.11 -2.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 72.11 -1.89 -2.55%
Graph down Basra Light 374 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 74.87 -2.26 -2.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.08 -2.24 -2.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.08 -2.24 -2.90%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.41 -2.06 -2.69%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 45.63 -0.88 -1.89%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 50.21 -0.55 -1.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 73.61 -0.55 -0.74%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 71.86 -0.55 -0.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 69.01 -0.55 -0.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 65.71 -0.55 -0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 65.71 -0.55 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 67.01 -0.55 -0.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 75.96 -0.55 -0.72%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 65.31 -0.55 -0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 62.50 -2.25 -3.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 66.09 -2.24 -3.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.27 -2.24 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 33 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 17 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 58 mins Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 22 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 17 hours "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 22 hours "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 13 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 7 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 11 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?

Breaking News:

India’s Fuel Consumption Jumped By 10% In November

New Supply Could Help Bring Lithium Prices Back Down To Earth

New Supply Could Help Bring Lithium Prices Back Down To Earth

Lithium prices have soared 1,200…

Will Big Oil Jump At The Opportunity To Drill More In Alaska?

Will Big Oil Jump At The Opportunity To Drill More In Alaska?

This week, the Interior Department…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

India’s Fuel Consumption Jumped By 10% In November

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 09, 2022, 7:06 AM CST

Fuel demand in the world’s third-largest crude oil importer, India, jumped by 10.2% in November from a year earlier, according to official data released on Friday.

Gasoline consumption rose 8.1% year over year in November, per data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Indian Petroleum Ministry cited by Reuters.

Demand for naphtha slumped by 18.2%, but sales of bitumen, primarily used for making roads, surged by 30.3%. India’s fuel oil consumption rose by 8.4% last month compared to the same month of 2021.

Recovering demand in India is driving increased crude oil imports in the country, with purchases rising in the past few months, especially imports of deeply discounted crude from Russia.

India imported a record high volume of Russian crude of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, with Russia beating Iraq, which supplied 960,000 bpd to India. The world’s third-largest oil importer saw crude imports rise to a four-month high in November due to robust domestic demand and the rush to buy Russian oil ahead of the EU-G7 bans and sanctions.

The biggest crude oil buyers in Asia, China, and India, haven’t joined the price cap mechanism on Russian crude oil and have signaled that their energy security and continued ability to import crude from all exporters are at the top of their import policy strategies.

The October-December quarter is seasonally a strong quarter for oil demand in India as industrial and farming activity picks up after the end of the monsoon season.

In October, India’s petroleum product demand hit the highest for the month in a decade, analysts told The Hindu Business Line last month. Boosted by holiday seasons and higher industrial and agricultural activity, Indian demand for gasoline, diesel, and other fuels is expected to rise by around 210,000 bpd in the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Germans Urged To Turn Down Heating To Save Gas

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

The Climate-Friendly Solution Is More U.S. Oil, Not Less: U.S. Republicans

 Alt text

The Truth About The Energy Crisis That No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

EU Presents New Climate Fund For Developing Nations, But There’s A Catch
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com