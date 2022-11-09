The EU Is Set To Strengthen Its Emission Reduction Targets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 86.83 -2.08 -2.34%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 93.45 -1.91 -2.00%
Graph down Murban Crude 17 mins 93.65 -0.48 -0.51%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 5.938 -0.200 -3.26%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.592 -0.045 -1.69%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.56 -2.57 -2.57%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 95.99 -1.33 -1.37%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 84.91 -3.38 -3.83%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.592 -0.045 -1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 91.80 -0.80 -0.86%
Graph down Murban 1 day 95.91 -0.64 -0.66%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 92.05 -2.36 -2.50%
Graph down Basra Light 344 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 99.42 -2.65 -2.60%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 97.56 -2.57 -2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.56 -2.57 -2.57%
Chart Girassol 1 day 98.14 -2.50 -2.48%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 95.99 -1.33 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.43 -3.41 -5.34%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 67.66 -2.88 -4.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 91.06 -2.88 -3.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 89.31 -2.88 -3.12%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 86.46 -2.88 -3.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 83.16 -2.88 -3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 83.16 -2.88 -3.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 84.46 -2.88 -3.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 93.41 -2.88 -2.99%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 82.76 -2.88 -3.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 85.50 -2.75 -3.12%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 79.25 -2.75 -3.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 84.04 -2.88 -3.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 85.39 -2.88 -3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 85.39 -2.88 -3.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 85.50 -2.75 -3.12%
Chart Kansas Common 23 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 97.72 -2.38 -2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days Energy Armageddon
  • 11 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 1 day "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 1 day European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

The EU Is Set To Strengthen Its Emission Reduction Targets

IEA Sounds Alarm Over Europe's Gas Supply Next Year

IEA Sounds Alarm Over Europe's Gas Supply Next Year

The International Energy Agency, the…

Sochi Summit Highlights Russia's Shrinking Geopolitical Clout In Central Asia

Sochi Summit Highlights Russia's Shrinking Geopolitical Clout In Central Asia

A meeting between leaders of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

The EU Is Set To Strengthen Its Emission Reduction Targets

By Michael Kern - Nov 09, 2022, 11:30 AM CST

The EU has agreed in principle to enact stronger emission reduction targets as the 27 member states look to slash carbon emissions in road and domestic maritime transport, buildings, agriculture, waste, and small industries.

Those sectors are not covered by the current EU Emissions Trading System (EU-ETS), the EU noted in a press release announcing the provisional political agreement.

Under the agreement, the EU-level of greenhouse gas emission reduction target will be a 40% cut in emissions in those sectors by 2030 compared to 2005.

“The agreement keeps the increased national targets assigned to each member state as proposed by the Commission and adjusts the way member states can use existing flexibilities to meet their targets,” the EU said.

“These sectors, directly linked to our everyday lives, generate about 60% of greenhouse gas emissions. I am glad that we managed to reach a swift agreement on this proposal just in time for COP 27,” said Marian Jure?ka, the minister of environment of the Czech Republic, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU.

“This will allow the EU to show to the world that it seriously intends to reduce emissions in line with its commitments under the Paris Agreement of keeping global warming within safe levels,” Jure?ka added.

The provisional agreement, reached by the Council and the European Parliament, needs to be formally adopted by the Council and the Parliament to become law.

The stricter national targets would nevertheless ensure fair contribution from member states, with richer countries such as Sweden, Finland, Luxembourg, Germany, and Denmark now having to cut their emissions by 50% by 2030.

The enhanced emission reduction targets are part of the so-called ‘Fit for 55’ plan of the EU, which aims to reduce total EU emissions by at least 55% by 2030 and make the bloc climate neutral by 2050.  

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Security Advisor: Maintaining Contact With Kremlin ‘In The Interests’ Of U.S.

Next Post

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com