India To Continue Buying Venezuelan Oil Despite U.S. Warning

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.72 +0.31 +0.57%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.99 +0.42 +0.65%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.567 -0.006 -0.23%
Mars US 4 hours 61.56 +0.66 +1.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.94 +1.06 +1.71%
Urals 23 hours 62.25 +1.30 +2.13%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.19 +0.55 +0.89%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.19 +0.55 +0.89%
Bonny Light 23 hours 65.11 +0.35 +0.54%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.58 +1.15 +2.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.567 -0.006 -0.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 65.30 +2.01 +3.18%
Murban 23 hours 66.38 +1.98 +3.07%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 57.48 +0.42 +0.74%
Basra Light 23 hours 67.11 +1.55 +2.36%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 64.02 +0.42 +0.66%
Bonny Light 23 hours 65.11 +0.35 +0.54%
Bonny Light 23 hours 65.11 +0.35 +0.54%
Girassol 23 hours 64.71 +0.42 +0.65%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.94 +1.06 +1.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 40.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 5 hours 43.65 +1.55 +3.68%
Canadian Condensate 39 days 51.05 +0.80 +1.59%
Premium Synthetic 39 days 53.90 +0.80 +1.51%
Sweet Crude 5 hours 49.65 -0.05 -0.10%
Peace Sour 5 hours 47.90 +0.50 +1.05%
Peace Sour 5 hours 47.90 +0.50 +1.05%
Light Sour Blend 5 hours 50.15 +0.30 +0.60%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 54.10 +0.80 +1.50%
Central Alberta 5 hours 48.75 +0.65 +1.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.19 +0.55 +0.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 51.00 +0.50 +0.99%
Giddings 23 hours 44.75 +0.50 +1.13%
ANS West Coast 3 days 63.07 +1.13 +1.82%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 48.36 +0.51 +1.07%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 52.31 +0.51 +0.98%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 52.31 +0.51 +0.98%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 50.86 +0.51 +1.01%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.25 +1.00 +2.31%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.10 +0.80 +1.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cuba Charges U.S. Moving Special Forces, Preparing Venezuelan Intervention
  • 6 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 11 minutes Visualizing US oil & gas production (through October)
  • 14 minutes Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 42 mins Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 1 day Former United Nations Scientist says the UN is lying about Global Warming and Sea-Level changes
  • 5 hours Russia to Turkey: You Can't Have Syrian Safe Zone Without Assad's Consent
  • 5 hours Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 5 hours Europe Adds Saudi Arabia to Dirty-Money Blacklist
  • 15 hours Ford In Big Trouble: Three Recalls In North America
  • 6 hours And the War on LNG is Now On
  • 1 day *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 1 day How Is Greenland Dealing With Climate Change?
  • 5 hours Prospective Cause of Little Ice Age
  • 1 day Strong Influence And Stronger Threat: Iran-Backed Groups Corner Iraq's Postwar Scrap Metal Market
  • 1 day "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
  • 6 hours L.A. Mayor Ditches Gas Plant Plans
  • 1 day The end of stock buybacks?

Breaking News:

India To Continue Buying Venezuelan Oil Despite U.S. Warning

Global Intelligence Report - 13th February 2019

Global Intelligence Report - 13th February 2019

There is a power play…

Looming Elections Could Exacerbate Alberta’s Pipeline Problems

Looming Elections Could Exacerbate Alberta’s Pipeline Problems

Canada is struggling to deal…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

India To Continue Buying Venezuelan Oil Despite U.S. Warning

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 14, 2019, 10:00 PM CST Oil port India

India will look into commercial considerations and related factors to determine the value of oil imports from any country, an Indian official said on Thursday, after a top U.S. official warned countries against buying oil from Venezuela.

Earlier this week, U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton warned countries and companies against buying crude oil from Venezuela, after the Latin American country’s Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo said during a surprise visit to India that Venezuela wants to sell more oil to the fast-growing Indian market.

In a tweet with a Bloomberg article on Venezuelan-Indian oil relations attached, Bolton wrote: “Nations and firms that support Maduro’s theft of Venezuelan resources will not be forgotten. The United States will continue to use all of its powers to preserve the Venezuelan people’s assets and we encourage all nations to work together to do the same.”

Raveesh Kumar, the spokesman of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said at a press briefing on Thursday, as carried by Sputnik:

“Venezuela is the chair of OPEC and GECF. We don't have any barter system with Venezuela; commercial considerations and related factors will determine the value of trade which we have with any country.”

At the start of the Venezuelan political crisis last month, Indian media reported that the Asian country continues to be one of the main buyers of Venezuelan crude oil. Indian refiners are still buying more than 400,000 bpd of oil from the troubled Latin American country, which is sitting on the world’s largest crude oil resources.

Related: Which Oil Giant Generates The Most Cash?

While the U.S. and many European nations have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the interim president of Venezuela, India has only limited itself to issuing a statement that “We are of the view that it is for the people of Venezuela to find political solution to resolve their differences through constructive dialogue and discussion without resorting to violence.”  

“We believe democracy, peace and security in Venezuela are of paramount importance for the progress and prosperity of the people of Venezuela. India and Venezuela enjoy close and cordial relations,” is the official position of India, which the spokesman of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Kumar, repeated at the briefing today.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Militants Threaten Attacks On Nigeria’s Oil If President Is Re-elected

Next Post

Militants Threaten Attacks On Nigeria’s Oil If President Is Re-elected

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage
Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

Are Automakers Overestimating EV Demand?

 Alt text

Trump Looks To Neutralize Pipeline Opponents

 Alt text

The ‘Shocking Details’ Of The Green New Deal
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com