India Keeps Oil Trade With Key Supplier Venezuela Despite Crisis

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 9 hours 53.69 +0.56 +1.05%
Brent Crude 9 hours 61.59 +0.43 +0.70%
Natural Gas 9 hours 3.072 +0.074 +2.47%
Mars US 9 hours 58.19 +0.71 +1.24%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.22 -0.30 -0.50%
Urals 1 day 58.93 +0.09 +0.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.94 +0.40 +0.66%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.94 +0.40 +0.66%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.80 +0.53 +0.85%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.59 -0.07 -0.13%
Natural Gas 9 hours 3.072 +0.074 +2.47%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 61.11 +0.76 +1.26%
Murban 1 day 62.63 +0.86 +1.39%
Iran Heavy 1 day 54.04 +0.48 +0.90%
Basra Light 1 day 62.67 +0.25 +0.40%
Saharan Blend 1 day 61.46 +0.42 +0.69%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.80 +0.53 +0.85%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.80 +0.53 +0.85%
Girassol 1 day 62.16 +0.64 +1.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.22 -0.30 -0.50%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 42.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 42.13 +0.51 +1.23%
Canadian Condensate 20 days 50.28 +0.51 +1.02%
Premium Synthetic 20 days 53.13 +0.51 +0.97%
Sweet Crude 4 days 50.83 +0.51 +1.01%
Peace Sour 4 days 47.68 +0.51 +1.08%
Peace Sour 4 days 47.68 +0.51 +1.08%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 50.38 +0.51 +1.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 52.63 +0.51 +0.98%
Central Alberta 4 days 48.13 +0.51 +1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.94 +0.40 +0.66%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 50.25 +0.75 +1.52%
Giddings 1 day 44.00 +0.75 +1.73%
ANS West Coast 4 days 61.68 -0.99 -1.58%
West Texas Sour 1 day 47.64 +0.56 +1.19%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.59 +0.56 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.59 +0.56 +1.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 50.14 +0.56 +1.13%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 +0.75 +1.75%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.83 +0.51 +0.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 8 minutes Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 14 minutes Oil prices forecast
  • 17 minutes Russian Message: Oil Price War With U.S. Would Be Too Costly
  • 3 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 15 hours Hamsters on the U.S. Shale Oil Hamster Wheel of Debt are Running Faster to Get Less Production
  • 9 hours Renewables in US Set for Fast Growth
  • 1 day Lost In Space: NASA’s Storm-Silenced Rover Marks 15th Anniversary On Mars
  • 17 hours Robots Serve Up Food And Fun In Budapest Cafe
  • 16 hours Turkey's Erdogan Wants Syria 'Safe Zone' In Place Within Months
  • 1 day How the U.S. Could Lose a Tech Cold War
  • 6 hours Chinese FDI in U.S. Drops 90%: America's Clueless Tech Entrepreneurs
  • 11 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 22 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 17 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 2 days UK, Stay in EU, Says Tusk
  • 12 hours Emissions from wear of brakes and tyres likely to be higher in supposedly clean vehicles, experts warn

Breaking News:

Republican Senators Introduce Bill To Boost Energy Development

Venezuela Crisis Deepens As The World Take Sides

Venezuela Crisis Deepens As The World Take Sides

Venezuela’s political crisis is deepening…

Oil Stabilizes As Concerns About Asia, U.S. Shale Ease

Oil Stabilizes As Concerns About Asia, U.S. Shale Ease

Oil prices were mostly flat…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

India Keeps Oil Trade With Key Supplier Venezuela Despite Crisis

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 25, 2019, 6:00 PM CST India

India continues to trade with Venezuela—a key crude oil supplier to the Asian nation where oil demand is growing fast—despite the ongoing crisis in Venezuela, India’s Financial Express reports.

Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaidó, the president of the National Assembly, declared himself interim president on Wednesday, and the United States supported him against Nicolas Maduro, whom the U.S. Administration declared an “usurper” with no legitimacy to the presidency.

Maduro, in turn, severed diplomatic ties with the U.S. on Wednesday and gave U.S. diplomats in Venezuela 72 hours to leave the country.

India continues to be one of the main buyers of Venezuelan crude oil, diplomatic sources told the Financial Express. Indian refiners keep buying more than 400,000 bpd of oil from the troubled Latin American country, which is sitting on the world’s largest crude oil resources.

In recent months, Venezuela has been the fourth largest supplier of crude oil to India, after Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to Financial Express, India imported crude oil from Venezuela worth US$5.8 billion in the 2017-2018 financial year, while imports between April and October 2018 were valued at US$4.6 billion. 

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Venezuela, India is staying away from recognizing the Venezuelan opposition leader as president.

Related: Energy Transition Will Upend Geopolitics

“We are closely following the emerging situation in Venezuela. We are of the view that it is for the people of Venezuela to find political solution to resolve their differences through constructive dialogue and discussion without resorting to violence,” the official spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Friday, in response to queries on the situation in Venezuela.

“We believe democracy, peace and security in Venezuela are of paramount importance for the progress and prosperity of the people of Venezuela. India and Venezuela enjoy close and cordial relations,” India’s foreign ministry said.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Nicolas Maduro, backing him as the official president of Venezuela.

“The President of Russia expressed support for the legitimate Venezuelan authorities amid the worsening of the internal political crisis provoked from outside the country. He emphasised that destructive external interference is a gross violation of the fundamental norms of international law,” the Kremlin said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Europe Emerges As Top Buyer Of U.S. LNG This Winter

Next Post

Shell Set To Book Highest Profit Since 2014

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Lower

Surprise Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Lower
Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

 Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

 Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

Most Commented

Alt text

The New Oil Order

 Alt text

Poland Scrambles To Wean Itself Off Russian Gas

 Alt text

WoodMac: Demand For Oil In Transportation Sector To Peak In A Decade

 Alt text

Oil Prices Slip On Bearish EIA Report
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com