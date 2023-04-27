India To Boost Wind, Solar Tenders Ahead Of 2030 Target

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.13 -0.17 -0.23%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.50 -0.19 -0.24%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.79 +0.93 +1.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.341 +0.036 +1.56%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.524 -0.025 -1.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.40 +3.31 +4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.40 +3.31 +4.41%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.79 -0.36 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.30 -2.11 -2.50%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 72.90 -2.57 -3.41%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.524 -0.025 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.53 -2.54 -3.09%
Graph down Murban 1 day 80.33 -2.70 -3.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 77.74 -0.34 -0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 513 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 80.08 -0.45 -0.56%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 79.79 -0.36 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.79 -0.36 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.66 -0.23 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.30 -2.11 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.97 -3.00 -4.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 53.05 -2.77 -4.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 76.45 -2.77 -3.50%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 74.70 -2.77 -3.58%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 71.85 -2.77 -3.71%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 68.55 -2.77 -3.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 68.55 -2.77 -3.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 69.85 -2.77 -3.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 78.80 -2.77 -3.40%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 68.15 -2.77 -3.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.40 +3.31 +4.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 -1.75 -2.33%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.25 -1.74 -2.52%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 82.28 +0.88 +1.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 71.29 +1.47 +2.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 75.25 +1.48 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 75.25 +1.48 +2.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 -1.75 -2.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.90 -2.10 -3.18%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.73 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 8 days Net zero nonsense
  • 6 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 8 days Energy Armageddon

Breaking News:

India To Boost Wind, Solar Tenders Ahead Of 2030 Target

EPA Targets Gas-Fired Power Plants With Carbon Capture Requirements

EPA Targets Gas-Fired Power Plants With Carbon Capture Requirements

The EPA is planning to…

Schiff: Gold Is A Buy In Every Single Currency

Schiff: Gold Is A Buy In Every Single Currency

Peter Schiff explains how every…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

India To Boost Wind, Solar Tenders Ahead Of 2030 Target

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 27, 2023, 8:30 AM CDT

India will triple the number of wind and solar power auctions in a bid to reach a capacity target for 2030, which stands at 500 GW in low-carbon generation capacity, including hydro and nuclear.

According to a Bloomberg report, this means that India needs to close deals for the construction of some 50 GW in new wind and solar capacity in the year until March 2024. For context, BloombergNEF says India auctioned 15 GW in wind and solar capacity annually in the last five years.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that India was planning to issue auctions for 250 GW in new wind and solar generation capacity for the period to March 2028. The plan was made with a view to cutting emissions by 45% from 2005 levels.

Targets are one thing, however, and delivering on them is quite another, India demonstrated recently. It planned to have 175 GW in low-carbon generation capacity installed by 2022, but the target proved impossible to hit.

At the same time, India is not giving up on fossil fuel generation. Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the country’s electricity output had grown at the fastest rate in more than 30 years in fiscal 2022/23, with output from both renewables and coal plants hitting a record, accompanied by a jump in emissions.

To boost the share of renewable energy sources in its energy mix, India will this fiscal year issue tenders for 15 GW of low-carbon energy in the first two quarters of the new fiscal year, and for 10 GW of low-carbon capacity in the last two quarters of the year to March 2024.

India’s total electricity generation capacity stands at 412.2 GW, more than half of which is coal capacity. The share of coal in power generation, however, is higher, at almost 73%.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Enphase Tanks 24% As Market ‘Overreacts’ To Forecasts

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.
Offshore Oil Workers To Stage Biggest Strike In A Generation

Offshore Oil Workers To Stage Biggest Strike In A Generation

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com