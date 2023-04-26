Private Investment Boosts Mexico's Oil And Gas Sector

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.22 -0.85 -1.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.62 -1.15 -1.42%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.67 -0.69 -0.86%
Graph down Natural Gas 31 mins 2.119 -0.188 -8.15%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.584 -0.005 -0.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.40 +3.31 +4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.40 +3.31 +4.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.15 -1.61 -1.97%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.30 -2.11 -2.50%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 75.47 -1.74 -2.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.584 -0.005 -0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.07 +1.92 +2.40%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.03 +1.64 +2.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.08 -1.88 -2.35%
Graph down Basra Light 513 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 80.53 -1.65 -2.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.15 -1.61 -1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.15 -1.61 -1.97%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.89 -1.56 -1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.30 -2.11 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.97 -1.76 -2.72%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 55.82 -1.69 -2.94%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 79.22 -1.69 -2.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 77.47 -1.69 -2.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 74.62 -1.69 -2.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 71.32 -1.69 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 71.32 -1.69 -2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 72.62 -1.69 -2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 81.57 -1.69 -2.03%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 70.92 -1.69 -2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.40 +3.31 +4.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 -1.75 -2.33%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.25 -1.74 -2.52%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 82.28 +0.88 +1.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 71.29 +1.47 +2.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 75.25 +1.48 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 75.25 +1.48 +2.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 -1.75 -2.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.90 -2.10 -3.18%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.67 +0.89 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 59 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days Net zero nonsense
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 10 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 7 days Energy Armageddon

Breaking News:

IEA: EVs Will Account For 20% Of All Car Sales This Year

Big Oil Strikes Out At Supreme Court

Big Oil Strikes Out At Supreme Court

The Supreme Court rules in…

Russia Finds New Market For Its Fuels In The Middle East

Russia Finds New Market For Its Fuels In The Middle East

Middle Eastern oil companies are…

Oil Demand Predictions Vary Wildly Among Energy Agencies

Oil Demand Predictions Vary Wildly Among Energy Agencies

The long-term demand projections from…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Private Investment Boosts Mexico's Oil And Gas Sector

By Felicity Bradstock - Apr 26, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Private investment is growing in Mexico's oil and gas sector, despite nationalisation policies.
  • Recent developments demonstrated potential for Mexico's oil and gas industry, including new refinery projects, increasing condensate production, and offshore oil discoveries.
  • Pemex's plans to boost offshore oil production, coupled with Eni's optimistic outlook on the region, indicate a positive future for Mexico's energy industry.
Join Our Community

Mexico still has a strong potential for oil and gas despite faltering due to nationalisation policies and a poor health and safety record in recent years. Despite a poor track record from Mexico’s state-owned oil company Pemex and the introduction of policies that have pushed away foreign investors, recent developments show that Mexico’s oil and gas industry may have a long way to go before the green transition curbs demand. 

In 2022, Pemex reported profits of $1.2 billion, boosted by high oil prices throughout the year. This marks the firm’s first annual profit in a decade. Although, Pemex was still in $105 billion of debt last year. In addition, despite a push from President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) to nationalise Mexico’s energy industry, private investment in the oil and gas sector is beginning to grow. The private sector funded around 5% of the country’s oil production last year. 

The combination of new private investment and increasing condensate production has helped Mexico to reverse the downward trend in oil production that started in 2004. The country’s oil output rose to almost 2 million bpd in 2022, similar to pre-pandemic levels. Production is expected to average around 1.93 million bpd this year and 1.91 million bpd in 2024. The country’s energy regular CNH reported that natural gas output for 2022 totalled 4.07Bf3/d, while Pemex said it was closer to 4.68Bf3/d. Its proven oil reserves stand at 6 billion barrels, with around 70 percent of this located offshore. 

A new refinery – the Olmeca Dos Bocas refinery, in Tabasco is expected to come online this year. The project has been developed under AMLO’s energy security strategy at a much higher cost than originally projected of $12 billion. New coker units will also come online this year in the Tula and Salina Cruz refineries. And in 2022, Pemex purchased ownership in Houston’s Deer Park refinery for $596 million. 

The successes of 2022 demonstrated that Mexico still has significant oil potential at a time when the U.S. and other world powers are looking to ensure their energy security while also striving for an ultimate green transition. Some of Mexico’s biggest producing fields have been around for decades, such as the Maloob, Zaap and Balam oil fields. But there is also hope for large-scale production in several recently developed regions. Oil output in the Tupilco Profundo totalled 48,000 bpd in November last year and the Pokche field has seen a production increase from 3,900 bpd to 32,000 bpd over the last two years. The Racemosa field increased production from zero in 2020 to 4,000 bpd in 2022, while the Teekit Profundo increased output from zero to 6,800 bpd over the same period. Pemex expects to see high production levels from Racemosa over the coming years. 

In March, Italian oil and gas major Eni announced the discovery of oil in the Yatzil exploration prospect in Block 7, in the mid-deep water of the Cuenca Salina in the Sureste Basin in the Gulf of Mexico. The firm believes there to be around 200 million barrels of oil in the area. This is the second well on Block 7 and the eighth successful well drilled by Eni in the Basin. This discovery follows recent finds in Block 10, making Eni – one of Mexico’s biggest private oil industry investors – optimistic about the region’s oil and gas potential. 

Eni has a 45 percent stake in Block 7, with Scottish firm Capricorn Energy PLC holding 30 percent and Mexico’s Citla Energy SAPI de CV with 25 percent. Eni produces an average of 30,000 bpd from its Area 1 project, which is expected to come fully online by 2025. Eni first entered the Mexican market in 2006 and now holds rights in eight exploration and production blocks, all in the Sureste Basin in the Gulf of Mexico. 

As well as developments in the private sector, Pemex also has big plans to boost its oil production. In March, Pemex and a consortium led by U.S.-based Talos Energy, including Harbor Energy and Wintershall Dea, submitted a development plan for a largescale offshore oil field to regulators. Talos and partners originally discovered the Zama field in the Gulf of Mexico in 2017 and have been fighting for exploration rights ever since. It initially hoped to develop the field without Pemex, which held rights to an adjacent block that turned out to include part of Zama. Pemex got the backing of Mexico’s energy ministry to manage the development, despite having drilled no wells in the neighbouring field. 

The field is thought to hold around 850 million barrels of oil, with an output potential of 180,000 bpd, according to Pemex. The development plan includes two offshore platforms and 46 wells. Pemex plans for production from the field to be transported to the coastal Pemex-run terminal of Dos Bocas. Mexico’s energy regulator CNH is expected to deliver a response within 85 days. If this project is successful, there could be a positive future for Mexico’s oil and gas industry, for as long as the global demand for fossil fuels remains high. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Colombia’s Embattled Oil Industry Hit Hard By Exxon Exit

Next Post

Large Crude Inventory Draw Jolts Oil Prices
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Top 10 Countries With Largest Oil Reserves

Top 10 Countries With Largest Oil Reserves
Visualizing The De-dollarization Of The Global Economy

Visualizing The De-dollarization Of The Global Economy
Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem

Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem
ViPER Group Announces Breakthrough In Battery Tech

ViPER Group Announces Breakthrough In Battery Tech
Abandoned Oil Wells Offer New Source Of Lithium

Abandoned Oil Wells Offer New Source Of Lithium

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com