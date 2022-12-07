India Prepares To Increase Natural Gas Imports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.21 -2.04 -2.75%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.35 -2.00 -2.52%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.79 -0.93 -1.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.792 +0.323 +5.91%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.083 -0.066 -3.09%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.15 -4.84 -5.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 71.08 -3.80 -5.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.083 -0.066 -3.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 76.92 -3.03 -3.79%
Graph down Murban 2 days 81.09 -3.19 -3.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 75.63 -4.61 -5.75%
Graph down Basra Light 373 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 78.81 -5.05 -6.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 79.15 -4.84 -5.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.15 -4.84 -5.76%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.22 -4.78 -5.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 47.76 -1.47 -2.99%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 53.00 -2.68 -4.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 76.40 -2.68 -3.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 74.65 -2.68 -3.47%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 71.80 -2.68 -3.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 68.50 -2.68 -3.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 68.50 -2.68 -3.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 69.80 -2.68 -3.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 78.75 -2.68 -3.29%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 68.10 -2.68 -3.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.00 -2.50 -3.40%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 64.75 -2.50 -3.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.22 -5.55 -6.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.33 -2.68 -3.77%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.73 -2.68 -3.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.73 -2.68 -3.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.00 -2.50 -3.40%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.51 -3.18 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 50 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 2 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 9 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 5 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 12 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 13 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 16 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

India Prepares To Increase Natural Gas Imports

How Much Has Harvard’s Fossil Fuel Divestment Cost It?

How Much Has Harvard’s Fossil Fuel Divestment Cost It?

Harvard University made headlines when…

Turkey Looks To Capitalize On Russia’s Fading Influence In The Middle East

Turkey Looks To Capitalize On Russia’s Fading Influence In The Middle East

Russia’s badly damaged reputation and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

India Prepares To Increase Natural Gas Imports

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 07, 2022, 2:30 PM CST

India has asked its state-run firms to increase their natural gas imports to stave off shortages next summer, three government sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The move will place an additional demand burden on the global natural gas markets as Europe tries to protect itself from energy shortages this winter and next. India, not wanting a repeat of its power crisis of last April when it suffered the lowest coal inventories for that time of year in a decade at a time of high power demand, has identified natural gas as a critical component of its power mix when energy inventories are tight.

This year, India’s natural gas power generation has accounted for just 1.5% of the country’s total power generation—and this is declining. But running low on natural gas when other energy supplies are also tight—during peak air conditioning season, no less—could trigger another power crisis.

Unfortunately for India, natural gas prices have skyrocketed, and purchasing natural gas now to prepare for next summer will not come cheaply. It will also compete for supplies with Europe, which continues to scrounge the global market for gas supplies from anywhere but Russia. And unfortunately for neighboring Pakistan and Bangladesh, higher prices triggered by India’s extra demand could further stretch already strained federal budgets and sink them further into debt.

India has held meetings on fully utilizing some of its natural gas-fired power-generating capabilities. India’s largest power producer, NTPC Ltd, has been asked to have 2 GW of gas-fired power plants ready to produce at full capacity next year if needed to handle the high power demand next summer.

One of Reuters’ government sources said that the government was likely to hold meetings with private gas power producers as well.

There are no estimates yet on how much extra natural gas India will need to import. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Mining Giant Glencore Sees Huge Deficit In Copper Coming

Next Post

Mining Giant Glencore Sees Huge Deficit In Copper Coming

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul

North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

The Climate-Friendly Solution Is More U.S. Oil, Not Less: U.S. Republicans

 Alt text

The Truth About The Energy Crisis That No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

EU Presents New Climate Fund For Developing Nations, But There’s A Catch
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com