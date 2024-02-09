India Is Not Concerned About a Lack of Oil Supply

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.52 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.01 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.837 -0.080 -4.17%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.337 -0.005 -0.22%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.86 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Mars US 98 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.337 -0.005 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 78.31 +0.79 +1.02%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.41 +0.70 +0.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.45 +2.01 +2.66%
Graph down Basra Light 801 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 83.59 +2.55 +3.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.30 +2.08 +2.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.86 +0.50 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 254 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 56.77 +2.36 +4.34%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 78.37 +2.36 +3.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 76.62 +2.36 +3.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 67.77 +2.36 +3.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 62.37 +2.36 +3.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 62.37 +2.36 +3.93%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 65.82 +2.36 +3.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 69.47 +2.36 +3.52%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 62.72 +2.36 +3.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.09 +0.55 +0.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 79.08 +0.58 +0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 68.74 +0.55 +0.81%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.28 +0.70 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 14 hours Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 4 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 7 hours U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 12 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

India Is Not Concerned About a Lack of Oil Supply

What to Watch in Oil Markets Next Week

What to Watch in Oil Markets Next Week

Fluctuations in US crude inventories,…

Standard Chartered: Expect Very Little Growth In U.S. Oil Supply In 2024

Standard Chartered: Expect Very Little Growth In U.S. Oil Supply In 2024

Stanchart sees growth in U.S.…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

India Is Not Concerned About a Lack of Oil Supply

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 09, 2024, 6:05 AM CST

The world’s third-biggest crude oil importer, India, is not worried about a shortage of oil supply despite the ongoing OPEC+ production cuts and Saudi Arabia’s decision to ditch capacity expansion plans, India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, told Bloomberg on Friday.

“There is enough oil in the world and new suppliers are coming in,” Puri said on the sidelines of an energy forum in India.  

“You decide, you want to sell it or you want to keep it in the ground,” the minister told Bloomberg.    

Saudi Aramco said last week it was ordered by the Kingdom’s leadership to stop work on expanding its maximum sustainable capacity to 13 million barrels per day, instead keeping it at 12 million bpd. The world’s biggest oil firm said in a statement that it would update its capital spending plans for the year in March when it announces its 2023 financial results.  

“If the Saudis or anyone else say they don’t want to produce, I think they have the right to do it,” Puri told Bloomberg.

India is not concerned that OPEC+ is withholding supply, either, according to its petroleum minister.  

India imports more than 80% of the crude it consumes and aims to diversify its sources of oil supply, looking to buy barrels at bargain prices, including from Russia.

Over the past two years, India has significantly raised its imports of Russian crude to the point that Russia became its top crude oil supplier, ahead of Middle Eastern producers and OPEC members Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this week, Puri told CNBC on the same forum, the India Energy Week, that India is keeping oil prices lower by buying oil from Russia.

“The world is grateful to India for buying Russian oil,” the minister told CNBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we start buying more of the Middle Eastern oil, the oil price will not be at $75 or $76. It will be $150.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Indian State Refiners Discuss Term Oil Supply Deals With Russia’s Rosneft

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com