India Cuts U.S. Crude Imports By 50% As It Buys Discounted Russian Crude

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 95.56 +0.67 +0.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 102.0 +0.76 +0.75%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 101.5 +1.00 +0.99%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 9.287 -0.043 -0.46%
Graph up Gasoline 44 mins 2.829 +0.028 +1.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Chart Bonny Light 56 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.9 +3.21 +3.25%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 92.39 +0.75 +0.82%
Chart Gasoline 44 mins 2.829 +0.028 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 56 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 56 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 56 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 268 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 56 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 56 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 56 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 56 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.9 +3.21 +3.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 74.96 +1.24 +1.68%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 79.64 +3.38 +4.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 95.89 +3.38 +3.65%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 94.14 +3.38 +3.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 92.04 +3.38 +3.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 89.19 +3.38 +3.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 89.19 +3.38 +3.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 91.29 +3.38 +3.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 94.84 +3.38 +3.70%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 89.49 +3.38 +3.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 90.25 +3.00 +3.44%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 84.00 +3.00 +3.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 102.5 +2.76 +2.77%
Graph up West Texas Sour 13 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 90.25 +3.00 +3.44%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 101.4 +3.04 +3.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 12 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 days "As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up" by Michelle Edwards
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 5 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 8 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 14 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 6 days The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone

Breaking News:

Lagging Demand Won’t Keep Gas Prices From Soaring Again

6 Ways The Inflation Reduction Act Will Help The Energy Industry

6 Ways The Inflation Reduction Act Will Help The Energy Industry

The inflation Reduction Act is…

Wall Street Sees Another Big Commodities Rally In 2022

Wall Street Sees Another Big Commodities Rally In 2022

Despite the recent drop in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

India Cuts U.S. Crude Imports By 50% As It Buys Discounted Russian Crude

By Alex Kimani - Aug 24, 2022, 3:30 PM CDT

New reports have emerged that during the second quarter, India slashed its crude imports from the United States by one million metric tonnes while sharply ramping up imports of discounted Russian oil.

India’s energy mix now looks dramatically different from a year ago. Last year, Russian oil in India’s crude basket amounted to a paltry 2.2%, while the U.S. was 9.2%; right now, Russia accounts for nearly 12.9% of India’s crude imports, while the U.S. share has tumbled to just 5.4%.

India has never been a big buyer of Russian crude despite having to import 80% of its needs. In a typical year, India imports just 2-5% of its crude from Russia, roughly the same proportion as the United States did before it announced a 100% ban on Russian energy commodities. Indeed, India imported only 12 million barrels of Russian crude in 2021, with the majority of its oil sourced from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Nigeria.

But back in May, reports emerged of a “significant uptick” in Russian oil deliveries bound for India.

According to a Bloomberg report, India spent a good $5.1 billion on Russian oil, gas and coal in the first three months after the invasion, more than five times the value of a year ago. However, China remains the biggest buyer of Russian energy commodities, spending $18.9 billion in the three months to the end of May, almost double the amount a year earlier.

And, it’s all about the money.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Urals crude from Russia have been offered at record discounts. Ellen Wald, president of Transversal Consulting, has told CNBC that a couple of commodity trading firms--such as Glencore and Vitol--were offering discounts of $30 and $25 per barrel, respectively, for the Urals blend. Urals is the main blend exported by Russia. Experts say simple economics are the biggest reason why White House pressure to curb purchases of crude oil from Russia have fallen on deaf ears in Delhi.

Responding to a question on India-Russia ties, U.S. state department spokesperson Ned Price has acknowledged that India shares a historical relationship with Russia, and it would be a Herculean task to change that.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Diesel Prices Climb For First Time In Two Months

Next Post

UK Records Zero Fuel Imports From Russia For First Time Ever

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months
China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery

China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery
Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs

Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com