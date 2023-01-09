India Becomes World's 3rd Largest Car Market

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.93 +1.16 +1.57%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.78 +1.21 +1.54%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.08 +2.06 +2.67%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.069 +0.359 +9.68%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.311 +0.067 +2.97%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 75.11 +0.79 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 75.11 +0.79 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.57 +0.64 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%
Chart Mars US 3 days 68.77 -0.10 -0.15%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.311 +0.067 +2.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 74.56 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Murban 3 days 77.40 +0.21 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 75.24 +0.38 +0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 405 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 79.35 +0.77 +0.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 79.57 +0.64 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.57 +0.64 +0.81%
Chart Girassol 3 days 78.89 +0.69 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 49.39 +0.77 +1.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 52.52 +0.10 +0.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 75.92 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 74.17 +0.10 +0.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 71.32 +0.10 +0.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 68.02 +0.10 +0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 68.02 +0.10 +0.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 69.32 +0.10 +0.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 78.27 +0.10 +0.13%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 67.62 +0.10 +0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 75.11 +0.79 +1.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 70.00 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 63.75 +0.75 +1.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 74.82 -4.12 -5.22%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 66.50 +0.83 +1.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 70.15 +0.83 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 70.15 +0.83 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 70.00 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 76.08 +0.08 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 27 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 11 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 14 hours A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 13 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 17 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 17 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 19 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 21 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

India Becomes World's 3rd Largest Car Market

Investors Are Increasingly Bullish On Oil Despite Demand Woes

Investors Are Increasingly Bullish On Oil Despite Demand Woes

Investors are increasingly bullish on…

A Recession Is Looming For The U.S.

A Recession Is Looming For The U.S.

A recession in the U.S.…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

India Becomes World's 3rd Largest Car Market

By ZeroHedge - Jan 09, 2023, 11:30 AM CST

India has officially booted Japan out of the number three spot in the global automotive market. Latest industry data, reported on by Nikkei, shows that for the first time ever, India is now the third largest global auto market. 

For 2022, the country's new sales came in at 4.25 million units, based on preliminary results from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. This figure tops Japan's 4.2 million units for the year. Japan's sales in 2022 were down 5.6% from 2021. 

Between January and November, India had delivered 4.13 million new vehicles. The total hits 4.25 million after adding December's sales volume reported Sunday by Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, the report says. And sales volume in the country is expected to rise: there are still year-end results and sales figures for commercial vehicles that have yet to be included into the 2022 totals. 

ADVERTISEMENT

China led the global market in 2021 with 26.27 million vehicles sold and the U.S. came in second with 15.4 million vehicles sold. India's market has been volatile over the last few years, the report notes. 4.4 million vehicles were sold in 2018, but volume plunged back below 4 million vehicles in 2019 as a result of a credit crunch. 

ADVERTISEMENT

After Covid, vehicle sales fell to under 3 million as the country locked down. A recovery started in 2021, approaching 4 million units, leading the country to its accelerated growth in 2022. The country is still dealing with the residual effects of the semiconductor shortage that shocked the industry during the Covid. Aftershocks of the shortage continue to work their way out of the supply chain heading into 2023. 

Most vehicles sold in the country were gas based, which includes some hybrid vehicles. While EVs are driving sales in places like China and the U.S., they have yet to be adopted in any meaningful fashion in India yet, the report says. 

Still, British research firm Euromonitor estimated that only 8.5% of Indian households owned a passenger vehicle in 2021. The country's population of 1.4 billion is expected to keep growing until the early 2060s.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Tesla Owners In China Protest Swift Price Cuts

Next Post

Tesla Owners In China Protest Swift Price Cuts

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump
Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Oil Slips On Large U.S. Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com